Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Great-West Small Cap Value Fund

MXTFX | Fund

$7.19

$422 M

1.05%

$0.08

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$422 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXTFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Gatz

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization (“small cap”) companies. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers small cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 2000® Value Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index ranged from $34 million to $14 billion. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities.The Fund emphasizes a “value style” of investing, seeking companies that are undervalued in comparison to their peers due to economic, market, company-specific or other factors, but have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (“Hotchkis & Wiley”) and Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).Hotchkis & Wiley employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process to identify stocks whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market.Loomis Sayles believes that known and recurring inefficiencies are available in the small cap market, and through a repeatable investment process, seeks to invest in higher quality businesses trading at a discount to intrinsic value utilizing rigorous fundamental research.GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 35% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Hotchkis & Wiley and a 65% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Loomis Sayles. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.
MXTFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -10.6% 21.3% 24.52%
1 Yr 2.9% -16.4% 28.1% 66.88%
3 Yr 4.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 90.62%
5 Yr -3.7%* -24.6% 42.3% 68.69%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% 42.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -36.7% 212.9% 99.78%
2021 11.3% -38.4% 60.6% 39.95%
2020 0.7% -9.3% 66.8% 53.23%
2019 5.2% -5.9% 7.6% 24.58%
2018 -5.4% -12.3% -1.2% 56.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -12.9% 21.3% 23.87%
1 Yr 2.9% -16.4% 46.4% 62.88%
3 Yr 4.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 90.62%
5 Yr -1.7%* -19.1% 42.3% 64.39%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% 40.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -36.7% 212.9% 99.78%
2021 11.3% -38.4% 60.6% 39.95%
2020 0.7% -7.6% 66.8% 53.23%
2019 5.2% -5.9% 7.6% 24.58%
2018 -3.5% -12.3% -1.2% 37.06%

NAV & Total Return History

MXTFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXTFX Category Low Category High MXTFX % Rank
Net Assets 422 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 54.51%
Number of Holdings 477 10 1551 8.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.1 M 812 K 2.82 B 63.77%
Weighting of Top 10 9.76% 4.8% 95.7% 86.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.01% 4.38%
  2. GCI Liberty Inc A 1.62%
  3. Littelfuse Inc 1.36%
  4. Herc Holdings Inc 1.32%
  5. IAA Inc Ordinary Shares 1.25%
  6. Churchill Downs Inc 1.24%
  7. Darling Ingredients Inc 1.23%
  8. Genpact Ltd 1.21%
  9. NRG Energy Inc 1.18%
  10. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc 1.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXTFX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 14.38% 100.16% 2.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 9.98%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 10.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 6.94%
Cash 		0.00% -52.43% 47.85% 89.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 7.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXTFX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.22% 0.00% 35.71% 37.20%
Industrials 		22.17% 0.65% 48.61% 16.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.28% 0.00% 51.62% 28.67%
Technology 		11.45% 0.00% 34.03% 26.91%
Energy 		5.49% 0.00% 29.42% 72.43%
Healthcare 		4.85% 0.00% 25.76% 64.55%
Basic Materials 		3.86% 0.00% 67.30% 77.68%
Real Estate 		3.66% 0.00% 44.41% 73.30%
Consumer Defense 		3.27% 0.00% 13.22% 62.36%
Utilities 		3.10% 0.00% 13.86% 37.64%
Communication Services 		2.66% 0.00% 24.90% 47.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXTFX % Rank
US 		96.01% 11.42% 100.16% 36.23%
Non US 		3.99% 0.00% 78.53% 38.83%

MXTFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.05% 37.36% 89.96%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.50% 29.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.48%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 0.28%

Sales Fees

MXTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 7.00% 252.00% 28.15%

MXTFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXTFX Category Low Category High MXTFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.05% 0.00% 7.65% 32.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXTFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXTFX Category Low Category High MXTFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -1.43% 4.13% 27.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXTFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXTFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Gatz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2000

21.43

21.4%

Joe Gatz is a vice president at Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles equity group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund and the Loomis Sayles Small/Mid Cap and Small Cap Value strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Joe also maintains primary research coverage for several holdings within both strategies, withan emphasis on special situations, as well as industrials, technology and healthcare. He joined Loomis Sayles in 1999 as a mid cap value equity portfolio manager, and was promoted to lead the small/extended/mid

Jeffrey Schwartz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Jeffrey Schwartz is a vice president and portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he co-manages the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund, and the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value and Small/Mid Cap Core strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he also maintains primary research coverage for the utilities sector and the transportation industry. Jeff joined Loomis Sayles from Palisade Capital Management in Fort Lee, NJ, where he was senior portfolio manager of a small cap strategy from late 2004 until 2012. Prior to Palisade, Jeff managed a small cap fund at Safeco Asset Management in Seattle, WA from 2003 until 2004. From 1992 until 2001, he was a senior portfolio manager and principal at Munder Capital Management in Birmingham, Michigan, most recently co-managing their microcap and small cap portfolios. Jeff earned a BA in mathematics from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Judd Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 23, 2020

1.6

1.6%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.

Ryan Thomes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 23, 2020

1.6

1.6%

Mr. Thomes coordinates the day-to-day management of the Small Cap Diversified Value portfolio. He also provides broad analytical support, creates general market and investment strategy commentaries, and acts as a liaison between the investment and client service teams. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Thomes was a global equity senior research associate for Jeffrey Slocum and Associates, Inc., an institutional investment consultant based in Minneapolis. At Slocum, he was responsible for directing wide-ranging equity research projects as well as conducting equity investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes began his investment career as a research analyst at Berthel Schutter LLC, a consulting firm where he conducted equity and fixed income investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes, a CFA charterholder, received his BS in Entrepreneurial Management and Finance from the University of Minnesota.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

