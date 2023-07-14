Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.7%
1 yr return
14.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$422 M
Holdings in Top 10
9.8%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MXLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|21.94%
|1 Yr
|14.7%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|10.54%
|3 Yr
|14.7%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|30.66%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|11.89%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|26.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|26.59%
|2021
|10.8%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|43.79%
|2020
|1.0%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|43.32%
|2019
|5.5%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|19.28%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|20.90%
|Period
|MXLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|21.29%
|1 Yr
|14.7%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|9.87%
|3 Yr
|14.7%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|28.15%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|12.44%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|56.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|26.59%
|2021
|10.8%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|43.79%
|2020
|1.0%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|43.32%
|2019
|5.5%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|19.28%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|38.56%
|MXLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXLSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|422 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|54.29%
|Number of Holdings
|477
|10
|1551
|8.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|45.1 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|63.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.76%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|86.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXLSX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|2.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|9.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|9.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|6.72%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|89.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|7.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXLSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.22%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|36.98%
|Industrials
|22.17%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|15.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.28%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|28.45%
|Technology
|11.45%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|26.70%
|Energy
|5.49%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|72.21%
|Healthcare
|4.85%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|64.33%
|Basic Materials
|3.86%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|77.46%
|Real Estate
|3.66%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|73.09%
|Consumer Defense
|3.27%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|62.14%
|Utilities
|3.10%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|37.42%
|Communication Services
|2.66%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|47.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXLSX % Rank
|US
|96.01%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|36.01%
|Non US
|3.99%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|38.61%
|MXLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|56.33%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|29.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|96.66%
|MXLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MXLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|27.90%
|MXLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXLSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|31.91%
|MXLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MXLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXLSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.41%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|49.34%
|MXLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2000
21.43
21.4%
Joe Gatz is a vice president at Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles equity group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund and the Loomis Sayles Small/Mid Cap and Small Cap Value strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Joe also maintains primary research coverage for several holdings within both strategies, withan emphasis on special situations, as well as industrials, technology and healthcare. He joined Loomis Sayles in 1999 as a mid cap value equity portfolio manager, and was promoted to lead the small/extended/mid
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Jeffrey Schwartz is a vice president and portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he co-manages the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund, and the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value and Small/Mid Cap Core strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he also maintains primary research coverage for the utilities sector and the transportation industry. Jeff joined Loomis Sayles from Palisade Capital Management in Fort Lee, NJ, where he was senior portfolio manager of a small cap strategy from late 2004 until 2012. Prior to Palisade, Jeff managed a small cap fund at Safeco Asset Management in Seattle, WA from 2003 until 2004. From 1992 until 2001, he was a senior portfolio manager and principal at Munder Capital Management in Birmingham, Michigan, most recently co-managing their microcap and small cap portfolios. Jeff earned a BA in mathematics from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA from the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 23, 2020
1.6
1.6%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 23, 2020
1.6
1.6%
Mr. Thomes coordinates the day-to-day management of the Small Cap Diversified Value portfolio. He also provides broad analytical support, creates general market and investment strategy commentaries, and acts as a liaison between the investment and client service teams. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Thomes was a global equity senior research associate for Jeffrey Slocum and Associates, Inc., an institutional investment consultant based in Minneapolis. At Slocum, he was responsible for directing wide-ranging equity research projects as well as conducting equity investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes began his investment career as a research analyst at Berthel Schutter LLC, a consulting firm where he conducted equity and fixed income investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes, a CFA charterholder, received his BS in Entrepreneurial Management and Finance from the University of Minnesota.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...