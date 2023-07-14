Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment

purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization (“small cap”) companies. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers small cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 2000

®

Value Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000

®

Value Index ranged

from $34 million to $14 billion. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may,

but is not required to, sell the securities.

The Fund emphasizes a “value style” of investing, seeking companies that are undervalued in comparison to their peers due to

economic, market, company-specific or other factors, but have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future.

Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of

Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (“Hotchkis & Wiley”) and Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).

Hotchkis & Wiley employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process to identify stocks whose future prospects are

misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market.

Loomis Sayles believes that known and recurring inefficiencies are available in the small cap market, and through a repeatable

investment process, seeks to invest in higher quality businesses trading at a discount to intrinsic value utilizing rigorous fundamental research.

GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a

quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 35% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Hotchkis & Wiley and a 65% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Loomis Sayles. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.