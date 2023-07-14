Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid-capitalization (“mid cap”) companies. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers mid cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell Midcap ® Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap ® Index was between $430 million and $73.6 billion. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities. The Fund emphasizes a “value style” of investing, seeking companies that are undervalued in comparison to their peers due to economic, market, company-specific or other factors, but have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future. The Fund generally holds between 25-45 securities in its portfolio, focusing on a limited number of companies and industries in which the portfolio managers have expertise, including the financial services sector, in which the Fund will often invest a significant portion of its assets. The Fund also currently observes the following operating policies: actively seeking investment in companies that achieve excellence in both financial return and environmental soundness and selecting issuers that take positive steps toward preserving the environment; and not investing in corporations whose primary source of revenue is derived from the production or sale of tobacco products, the manufacture of firearms or the operation of for-profit prisons. Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Ariel Investments, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Ariel”). Ariel invests in undervalued mid cap companies that show strong potential for growth, in particular quality companies whose financial strength, valuable products or services, and savvy management teams create durable competitive advantages.