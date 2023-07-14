Home
Great-West Ariel Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
MXOAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.66 -0.15 -1.27%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (MXMCX) Primary Inst (MXOAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Great-West Ariel Mid Cap Value Fund

MXOAX | Fund

$11.66

$143 M

0.00%

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

-9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$143 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXOAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Ariel Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Rogers

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid-capitalization (“mid cap”) companies. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers mid cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was between $430 million and $73.6 billion. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities.The Fund emphasizes a “value style” of investing, seeking companies that are undervalued in comparison to their peers due to economic, market, company-specific or other factors, but have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future. The Fund generally holds between 25-45 securities in its portfolio, focusing on a limited number of companies and industries in which the portfolio managers have expertise, including the financial services sector, in which the Fund will often invest a significant portion of its assets.The Fund also currently observes the following operating policies: actively seeking investment in companies that achieve excellence in both financial return and environmental soundness and selecting issuers that take positive steps toward preserving the environment; and not investing in corporations whose primary source of revenue is derived from the production or sale of tobacco products, the manufacture of firearms or the operation of for-profit prisons.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Ariel Investments, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Ariel”). Ariel invests in undervalued mid cap companies that show strong potential for growth, in particular quality companies whose financial strength, valuable products or services, and savvy management teams create durable competitive advantages.
MXOAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -10.8% 26.2% 25.85%
1 Yr -9.5% -29.4% 26.4% 95.83%
3 Yr 3.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 85.41%
5 Yr -0.4%* -15.0% 42.1% 58.52%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% 32.83%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -41.6% 42.6% 98.68%
2021 10.8% -23.5% 23.2% 37.47%
2020 1.8% -8.6% 93.7% 15.86%
2019 5.3% -2.6% 7.8% 48.61%
2018 -3.0% -8.8% 3.8% 12.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -19.1% 22.1% 24.02%
1 Yr -9.5% -29.4% 36.6% 95.58%
3 Yr 3.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 85.37%
5 Yr -0.4%* -13.5% 42.1% 68.45%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% 30.42%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -41.6% 42.6% 98.68%
2021 10.8% -23.5% 23.2% 37.47%
2020 1.8% -8.6% 93.7% 15.86%
2019 5.3% -2.6% 7.8% 48.61%
2018 -3.0% -7.6% 3.8% 36.75%

NAV & Total Return History

MXOAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXOAX Category Low Category High MXOAX % Rank
Net Assets 143 M 504 K 30.4 B 81.14%
Number of Holdings 42 9 2354 91.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 98.9 M 129 K 9.16 B 60.36%
Weighting of Top 10 37.58% 5.3% 99.9% 8.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BOK Financial Corp 4.15%
  2. Northern Trust Corp 4.14%
  3. Kennametal Inc 4.10%
  4. Aflac Inc 4.03%
  5. Mattel Inc 3.97%
  6. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 3.88%
  7. Stanley Black & Decker Inc 3.78%
  8. JM Smucker Co 3.76%
  9. Charles Schwab Corp 3.68%
  10. Progressive Corp 3.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXOAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 85.69% 100.65% 6.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 9.59%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 10.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 8.03%
Cash 		0.00% -0.65% 14.30% 89.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 10.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXOAX % Rank
Financial Services 		31.95% 0.00% 60.11% 1.55%
Industrials 		15.57% 0.00% 29.02% 54.15%
Healthcare 		14.28% 0.00% 32.47% 11.66%
Communication Services 		11.27% 0.00% 19.80% 5.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.56% 0.00% 29.62% 55.96%
Technology 		4.49% 0.00% 30.07% 92.75%
Consumer Defense 		4.05% 0.00% 33.79% 76.17%
Basic Materials 		2.83% 0.00% 23.88% 80.57%
Energy 		2.68% 0.00% 29.17% 89.64%
Real Estate 		2.33% 0.00% 40.74% 84.46%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 89.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXOAX % Rank
US 		94.61% 55.79% 100.30% 45.34%
Non US 		5.39% 0.00% 36.04% 33.42%

MXOAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.01% 16.27% 80.11%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 1.20% 47.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 0.50%

Sales Fees

MXOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 227.00% 41.88%

MXOAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXOAX Category Low Category High MXOAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.88% 44.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXOAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXOAX Category Low Category High MXOAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.96% -1.84% 4.73% 36.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXOAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXOAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

John’s passion for investing began at age 12 when his father began buying him stocks as Christmas and birthday gifts. His interest in equities grew at Princeton University, where he majored in economics, and over the two-plus years he worked as a stockbroker for William Blair & Company, LLC. In 1983, John founded Ariel to focus on patient, value investing within small- and medium-sized companies. While our research capabilities have expanded across the globe, patience is still the disciplined approach that drives the firm today. Early in his career, John’s investment acumen brought him to the

Timothy Fidler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2011

10.76

10.8%

Timothy Fidler, CFA, Executive Vice President, is co-portfolio manager for Ariel’s mid cap value strategy. He joined Ariel in 1999. Mr. Fidler is the Ariel's director of research and also responsible for the Ariel ’s proprietary research in financial services companies. Mr. Fidler graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University with a B.A. with honors distinction and earned his M.B.A. with high honors from the University of Chicago. Prior to joining Ariel in 1999, he was a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley working on the firm’s U.S. value management te

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

