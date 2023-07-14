Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.0%
1 yr return
-14.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
93.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
42.1%
Net Assets
$143 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.6%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MXMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|26.63%
|1 Yr
|-14.7%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|99.22%
|3 Yr
|93.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|0.27%
|5 Yr
|42.1%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|0.27%
|10 Yr
|20.5%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|0.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.7%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|98.95%
|2021
|10.8%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|37.99%
|2020
|93.7%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|0.27%
|2019
|2.9%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|91.94%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|16.24%
|Period
|MXMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|24.80%
|1 Yr
|-14.7%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|99.22%
|3 Yr
|93.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|0.27%
|5 Yr
|42.1%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|0.28%
|10 Yr
|21.6%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|0.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.7%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|98.95%
|2021
|10.8%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|37.99%
|2020
|93.7%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|0.27%
|2019
|2.9%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|91.94%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|46.15%
|MXMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|143 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|81.40%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|9
|2354
|92.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|98.9 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|60.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.58%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|8.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|6.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|9.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|10.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|8.29%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|89.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|10.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXMCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|31.95%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|1.81%
|Industrials
|15.57%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|54.40%
|Healthcare
|14.28%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|11.92%
|Communication Services
|11.27%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|6.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.56%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|56.22%
|Technology
|4.49%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|93.01%
|Consumer Defense
|4.05%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|76.42%
|Basic Materials
|2.83%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|80.83%
|Energy
|2.68%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|89.90%
|Real Estate
|2.33%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|84.72%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|90.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXMCX % Rank
|US
|94.61%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|45.60%
|Non US
|5.39%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|33.68%
|MXMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|44.03%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|47.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.34%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|96.02%
|MXMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MXMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|42.17%
|MXMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.60%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|44.85%
|MXMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MXMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.61%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|60.68%
|MXMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2002
19.43
19.4%
John’s passion for investing began at age 12 when his father began buying him stocks as Christmas and birthday gifts. His interest in equities grew at Princeton University, where he majored in economics, and over the two-plus years he worked as a stockbroker for William Blair & Company, LLC. In 1983, John founded Ariel to focus on patient, value investing within small- and medium-sized companies. While our research capabilities have expanded across the globe, patience is still the disciplined approach that drives the firm today. Early in his career, John’s investment acumen brought him to the
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2011
10.76
10.8%
Timothy Fidler, CFA, Executive Vice President, is co-portfolio manager for Ariel’s mid cap value strategy. He joined Ariel in 1999. Mr. Fidler is the Ariel's director of research and also responsible for the Ariel ’s proprietary research in financial services companies. Mr. Fidler graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University with a B.A. with honors distinction and earned his M.B.A. with high honors from the University of Chicago. Prior to joining Ariel in 1999, he was a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley working on the firm’s U.S. value management te
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...