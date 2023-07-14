Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in companies located outside the U.S., including those in emerging markets. The Fund may have significant investments in a particular country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region. The Fund may also invest in securities of companies of any size, including small and medium companies. The issuer of a security or other investment is generally deemed to be economically tied to a particular country other than the U.S. if: (1) the security or other investment is issued or guaranteed by the government of that country or any of its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of that country; (3) the issuer maintains a principal office in that country; (4) the issuer has its principal securities trading market in that country; (5) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenues from goods sold or services performed in that country; (6) the issuer has 50% or more of its assets in that country; or (7) the issuer is included in an index which is representative of that country. The Fund emphasizes a “value style” of investing, seeking companies that are undervalued in comparison to their peers due to economic, market, company-specific or other factors, but have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to forward foreign currency exchange contracts. Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: LSV Asset Management (“LSV”) and Massachusetts Financial Services Company (“MFS”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”). LSV employs a quantitative investment model that seeks to invest in undervalued international companies with high potential for near-term price appreciation. MFS employs an active bottom-up investment approach that seeks to invest in companies that it believes are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value and focuses on companies it believes have intrinsic value greater than the perceived value by the marketplace. MFS may also consider environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in its fundamental investment analysis where MFS believes such factors could materially impact the economic value of an issuer. GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to LSV and a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to MFS. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.