MXIVX (Mutual Fund)

MXIVX (Mutual Fund)

Great-West International Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.0 -0.07 -0.58%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (MXIVX) Primary Inst (MXJVX)

Great-West International Value Fund

MXIVX | Fund

$12.00

$1.17 B

1.09%

$0.13

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

17.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$1.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Great-West International Value Fund

MXIVX | Fund

$12.00

$1.17 B

1.09%

$0.13

1.06%

MXIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Stone

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in companies located outside the U.S., including those in emerging markets. The Fund may have significant investments in a particular country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region. The Fund may also invest in securities of companies of any size, including small and medium companies.The issuer of a security or other investment is generally deemed to be economically tied to a particular country other than the U.S. if: (1) the security or other investment is issued or guaranteed by the government of that country or any of its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of that country; (3) the issuer maintains a principal office in that country; (4) the issuer has its principal securities trading market in that country; (5) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenues from goods sold or services performed in that country; (6) the issuer has 50% or more of its assets in that country; or (7) the issuer is included in an index which is representative of that country.The Fund emphasizes a “value style” of investing, seeking companies that are undervalued in comparison to their peers due to economic, market, company-specific or other factors, but have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to forward foreign currency exchange contracts.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: LSV Asset Management (“LSV”) and Massachusetts Financial Services Company (“MFS”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).LSV employs a quantitative investment model that seeks to invest in undervalued international companies with high potential for near-term price appreciation.MFS employs an active bottom-up investment approach that seeks to invest in companies that it believes are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value and focuses on companies it believes have intrinsic value greater than the perceived value by the marketplace. MFS may also consider environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in its fundamental investment analysis where MFS believes such factors could materially impact the economic value of an issuer.GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to LSV and a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to MFS. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.
Read More

MXIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% 2.1% 19.2% 38.28%
1 Yr 17.9% -20.6% 27.8% 49.72%
3 Yr 4.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 44.71%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.9% 60.8% 89.73%
10 Yr 1.5%* -6.0% 9.9% 53.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -43.6% 71.3% 45.99%
2021 3.1% -15.4% 9.4% 39.74%
2020 2.4% -10.4% 121.9% 55.05%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 54.09%
2018 -8.0% -13.0% 0.0% 99.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -16.4% 19.2% 38.14%
1 Yr 17.9% -27.2% 27.8% 46.34%
3 Yr 4.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 43.33%
5 Yr 2.3%* -9.9% 60.8% 24.50%
10 Yr 4.3%* -2.7% 10.2% 12.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -43.6% 71.3% 45.99%
2021 3.1% -15.4% 9.4% 39.74%
2020 2.4% -10.4% 121.9% 55.05%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 54.09%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% 0.0% 34.15%

NAV & Total Return History

MXIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXIVX Category Low Category High MXIVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.17 B 1.02 M 369 B 36.83%
Number of Holdings 303 1 10801 33.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 221 M 0 34.5 B 42.03%
Weighting of Top 10 17.76% 1.9% 101.9% 67.63%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXIVX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 122.60% 6.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 67.70%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 78.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 65.16%
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% 91.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 68.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXIVX % Rank
Industrials 		20.82% 5.17% 99.49% 7.63%
Consumer Defense 		16.79% 0.00% 32.29% 5.90%
Technology 		14.23% 0.00% 36.32% 24.75%
Financial Services 		12.96% 0.00% 47.75% 88.92%
Basic Materials 		10.86% 0.00% 23.86% 10.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.02% 0.00% 36.36% 73.38%
Healthcare 		7.77% 0.00% 21.01% 87.77%
Communication Services 		3.29% 0.00% 21.69% 89.64%
Energy 		1.77% 0.00% 16.89% 88.49%
Real Estate 		1.49% 0.00% 14.59% 58.99%
Utilities 		1.00% 0.00% 13.68% 74.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXIVX % Rank
Non US 		93.00% 0.00% 125.24% 70.66%
US 		7.00% -7.78% 68.98% 10.30%

MXIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.02% 26.51% 44.80%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 1.60% 51.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 96.00%

Sales Fees

MXIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

MXIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 2.00% 247.00% 21.38%

MXIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXIVX Category Low Category High MXIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.09% 0.00% 13.15% 85.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXIVX Category Low Category High MXIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.57% -0.93% 6.38% 50.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MXIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Stone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2009

12.75

12.8%

Benjamin Stone, IIMR *Investment Officer *Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. *Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. *Previous experience includes 9 years as Research Analyst at Schroders Investment Management. *Affiliations include Institute of Investment Management and Research. *Durham University, BA, 2:1

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2018

4.1

4.1%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2018

4.1

4.1%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2018

4.1

4.1%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Josef Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2018

4.1

4.1%

Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.

Menno Vermeulen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2018

4.1

4.1%

Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP

Philip Evans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Philip Evans - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions., As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 3 years as Equity Analyst at Baillie Gifford & Co. - University of St. Andrews, Master of Arts, First Class

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

