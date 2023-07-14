Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.0%
1 yr return
17.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$1.17 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.8%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MXIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|38.28%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|49.72%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|44.71%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|89.73%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|53.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|38.14%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|46.34%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|43.33%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|24.50%
|10 Yr
|4.3%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|12.47%
* Annualized
|MXIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.17 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|36.83%
|Number of Holdings
|303
|1
|10801
|33.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|221 M
|0
|34.5 B
|42.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.76%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|67.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|6.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|67.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|78.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|65.16%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|91.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|68.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXIVX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.82%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|7.63%
|Consumer Defense
|16.79%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|5.90%
|Technology
|14.23%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|24.75%
|Financial Services
|12.96%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|88.92%
|Basic Materials
|10.86%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|10.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.02%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|73.38%
|Healthcare
|7.77%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|87.77%
|Communication Services
|3.29%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|89.64%
|Energy
|1.77%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|88.49%
|Real Estate
|1.49%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|58.99%
|Utilities
|1.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|74.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXIVX % Rank
|Non US
|93.00%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|70.66%
|US
|7.00%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|10.30%
|MXIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|44.80%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|51.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|96.00%
|MXIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MXIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|21.38%
|MXIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.09%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|85.15%
|MXIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MXIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.57%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|50.00%
|MXIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2009
12.75
12.8%
Benjamin Stone, IIMR *Investment Officer *Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. *Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. *Previous experience includes 9 years as Research Analyst at Schroders Investment Management. *Affiliations include Institute of Investment Management and Research. *Durham University, BA, 2:1
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2018
4.1
4.1%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2018
4.1
4.1%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2018
4.1
4.1%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2018
4.1
4.1%
Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2018
4.1
4.1%
Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Philip Evans - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions., As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 3 years as Equity Analyst at Baillie Gifford & Co. - University of St. Andrews, Master of Arts, First Class
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
