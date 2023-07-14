Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund is not actively managed but is designed to track the performance of its Benchmark Index. The Fund will, under normal

circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of the companies included in the Benchmark Index. The Fund uses the replication method of indexing, meaning the Fund seeks to own the securities contained in the Benchmark Index in as close as possible a proportion of the Fund as each stock’s weight in the Benchmark Index. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts on the Benchmark Index and options on futures contracts.

Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of

Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (the “Sub-Adviser” or “ILIM”).

The Benchmark Index is designed to measure the performance of publicly traded common stocks of the small company sector of

the U.S. equities market.