Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
7.1%
1 yr return
3.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$835 M
Holdings in Top 10
5.5%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MXISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.1%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|74.02%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|77.66%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|55.46%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|63.69%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|47.70%
* Annualized
|2022
|-21.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|60.71%
|2021
|6.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|34.43%
|2020
|1.2%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|80.07%
|2019
|3.4%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|87.16%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|49.91%
|YTD
|7.1%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|69.27%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|71.07%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|54.66%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|50.28%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|54.90%
* Annualized
|MXISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|835 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|39.16%
|Number of Holdings
|603
|2
|2519
|21.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|47.6 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|61.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.46%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|90.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXISX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|8.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|79.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|76.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|78.45%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|94.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|78.62%
|Financial Services
|17.57%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|24.83%
|Industrials
|16.76%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|52.72%
|Technology
|13.03%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|64.29%
|Healthcare
|12.16%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|58.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.74%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|36.90%
|Real Estate
|9.49%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|17.35%
|Basic Materials
|5.40%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|39.29%
|Energy
|4.62%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|70.41%
|Consumer Defense
|4.50%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|39.97%
|Communication Services
|2.83%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|46.94%
|Utilities
|1.90%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|66.84%
|US
|98.78%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|8.08%
|Non US
|1.22%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|65.49%
|MXISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|83.96%
|Management Fee
|0.19%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|10.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.35%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|97.21%
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|20.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|14.37%
|MXISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.71%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|81.68%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.86%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|17.66%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2016
6.09
6.1%
Nicola Dowdall is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2000. Prior to joining the Indexation Team, she worked for two years as an investment accountant with Irish Life Investment Managers Limited. Prior to joining Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Ms. Dowdall worked as an audit manager in practice. Ms. Dowdall graduated with a degree in Accounting from Dundalk Institution of Technology and is a Chartered Certified Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2016
6.09
6.1%
Michael Lynch, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2006. Prior to joining ILIM, he worked for 6 years in Investment Technology Group Europe. He graduated with a degree in Commerce and he also holds a Masters in Economics, both from University College Cork.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2016
6.09
6.1%
Peter Leonard, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2012. Prior to working in Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Peter worked in the investments industry for 8 years as a private client fund manager and in investment management audit. Mr. Leonard graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a B.A. Business & Economics degree and is a qualified chartered accountant and a Qualified Financial Advisor.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
