Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Great-West S&P Small Cap 600® Index Fund

MXERX | Fund

$6.48

$835 M

2.15%

$0.14

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

-3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

Net Assets

$835 M

Holdings in Top 10

5.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West S&P Small Cap 600® Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Leonard

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund is not actively managed but is designed to track the performance of its Benchmark Index. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of the companies included in the Benchmark Index. The Fund uses the replication method of indexing, meaning the Fund seeks to own the securities contained in the Benchmark Index in as close as possible a proportion of the Fund as each stock’s weight in the Benchmark Index. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts on the Benchmark Index and options on futures contracts.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (the “Sub-Adviser” or “ILIM”).The Benchmark Index is designed to measure the performance of publicly traded common stocks of the small company sector of the U.S. equities market.
Read More

MXERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -14.5% 140.9% 77.42%
1 Yr -3.1% -34.7% 196.6% 88.32%
3 Yr -0.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 84.40%
5 Yr -9.7%* -23.8% 9.2% 93.43%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 7.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.0% -59.3% 118.2% 96.43%
2021 10.7% -17.3% 18.6% 12.98%
2020 -0.3% -21.2% 28.2% 91.99%
2019 2.3% -17.9% 8.4% 94.13%
2018 -5.8% -20.0% 0.2% 72.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -17.6% 140.9% 72.16%
1 Yr -3.1% -34.7% 196.6% 81.90%
3 Yr -0.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 84.18%
5 Yr -6.2%* -23.8% 10.7% 82.86%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 7.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.0% -59.3% 118.2% 96.43%
2021 10.7% -17.3% 18.6% 12.98%
2020 -0.3% -21.2% 28.2% 91.99%
2019 2.3% -17.9% 8.4% 94.13%
2018 -1.9% -19.9% 0.2% 9.07%

NAV & Total Return History

MXERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXERX Category Low Category High MXERX % Rank
Net Assets 835 M 1.48 M 120 B 38.99%
Number of Holdings 603 2 2519 20.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 47.6 M 213 K 4.6 B 60.94%
Weighting of Top 10 5.46% 2.8% 101.7% 90.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GameStop Corp Class A 1.12%
  2. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc 0.92%
  3. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.01% 0.92%
  4. Omnicell Inc 0.74%
  5. Capri Holdings Ltd 0.73%
  6. Macy's Inc 0.68%
  7. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc 0.67%
  8. Wingstop Inc 0.63%
  9. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc 0.62%
  10. Neogen Corp 0.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXERX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 25.32% 100.32% 8.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 78.79%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 76.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 77.95%
Cash 		0.00% -79.10% 74.68% 94.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 78.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXERX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.57% 0.00% 35.52% 24.66%
Industrials 		16.76% 2.46% 37.42% 52.55%
Technology 		13.03% 0.00% 54.70% 64.12%
Healthcare 		12.16% 0.00% 26.53% 58.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.74% 0.99% 47.79% 36.73%
Real Estate 		9.49% 0.00% 29.43% 17.18%
Basic Materials 		5.40% 0.00% 18.66% 39.12%
Energy 		4.62% 0.00% 37.72% 70.24%
Consumer Defense 		4.50% 0.00% 18.87% 39.80%
Communication Services 		2.83% 0.00% 14.85% 46.77%
Utilities 		1.90% 0.00% 18.58% 66.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXERX % Rank
US 		98.78% 24.89% 100.00% 7.91%
Non US 		1.22% 0.00% 36.31% 65.32%

MXERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 13.16% 94.20%
Management Fee 0.19% 0.00% 1.50% 10.12%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 0.56%

Sales Fees

MXERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 1.00% 314.00% 14.17%

MXERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXERX Category Low Category High MXERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.15% 0.00% 38.20% 81.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXERX Category Low Category High MXERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -2.40% 2.49% 6.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MXERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Leonard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Peter Leonard, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2012. Prior to working in Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Peter worked in the investments industry for 8 years as a private client fund manager and in investment management audit. Mr. Leonard graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a B.A. Business & Economics degree and is a qualified chartered accountant and a Qualified Financial Advisor.

Nicola Dowdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Nicola Dowdall is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2000. Prior to joining the Indexation Team, she worked for two years as an investment accountant with Irish Life Investment Managers Limited. Prior to joining Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Ms. Dowdall worked as an audit manager in practice. Ms. Dowdall graduated with a degree in Accounting from Dundalk Institution of Technology and is a Chartered Certified Accountant.

Michael Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Michael Lynch, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2006. Prior to joining ILIM, he worked for 6 years in Investment Technology Group Europe. He graduated with a degree in Commerce and he also holds a Masters in Economics, both from University College Cork.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

