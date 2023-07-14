Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in below investment grade securities (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The Fund will invest primarily in fixed or floating rate income securities, such as corporate bonds, convertible securities, bank loans (term and revolving), zero coupon bonds and Rule 144A fixed income securities that are subject to resale restrictions. The Fund invests primarily in securities that have intermediate to long-term maturities (three years or longer). Below investment grade securities are rated BB or lower by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings or have a comparable rating from another nationally recognized statistical rating organization or are of comparable quality if unrated and no more than 35% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in securities that have below a B3/B- rating. Up to 20% of the total assets of the Fund may be invested in non-corporate fixed income securities and equity securities, including convertible preferred stock, common stock, and warrants. The Fund may invest in foreign securities and up to 20% of its total assets may be invested in securities not denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to forward currency contracts, futures and options on securities, securities indices or currencies, options on these futures, credit default swaps and credit default swap indices, and interest rate or currency swaps. Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Putnam”). Putnam’s investment approach combines a top-down, macroeconomic overview with strong fundamental credit research, which provides sector-specific coverage across the full credit rating spectrum (AAA to distressed) and capital structure (loans to equity).