Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.3%
1 yr return
3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$568 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.0%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 58.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MXFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|17.71%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|16.35%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|18.42%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|10.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|15.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|32.06%
|2021
|0.9%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|17.15%
|2020
|2.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|4.53%
|2019
|2.3%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|18.84%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|85.81%
|Period
|MXFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|15.67%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|10.69%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|18.13%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|6.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|15.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|32.21%
|2021
|0.9%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|17.30%
|2020
|2.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|4.53%
|2019
|2.3%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|21.10%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|18.80%
|MXFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|568 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|46.46%
|Number of Holdings
|650
|2
|2736
|18.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.4 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|61.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.02%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|83.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXFRX % Rank
|Bonds
|79.49%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|95.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|15.84%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|0.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.67%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|2.16%
|Stocks
|1.85%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|23.39%
|Other
|0.15%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|16.28%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|90.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXFRX % Rank
|Utilities
|53.60%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.37%
|Technology
|11.62%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|7.51%
|Industrials
|9.76%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.88%
|Energy
|9.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.59%
|Healthcare
|5.51%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|5.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.32%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.32%
|Communication Services
|5.10%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|37.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|23.58%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.79%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.61%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXFRX % Rank
|US
|1.79%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|22.05%
|Non US
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|28.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXFRX % Rank
|Corporate
|100.00%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|0.29%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|28.86%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|97.98%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|47.91%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|11.83%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|36.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXFRX % Rank
|US
|72.75%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|82.71%
|Non US
|6.74%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|89.91%
|MXFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|67.36%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|87.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.89%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|0.86%
|MXFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MXFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|38.08%
|MXFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.94%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|91.55%
|MXFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MXFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.94%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|94.42%
|MXFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.335
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2009
12.83
12.8%
Norman is responsible for managing the cyclical part of Putnam’s high-yield portfolios. He joined Putnam as an Analyst covering the automotive, aerospace, and technology sectors. He served as a Portfolio Manager on the U.S. High Yield group before moving to Putnam’s London office to manage European high-yield portfolios. He rejoined the U.S. High Yield team in 2005. Norman joined Putnam in 1998 and has been in the investment industry since 1985.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2009
12.83
12.8%
Mr. Salvin is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global credit strategies. He is responsible for managing convertible securities, U.S. high-yield, global high-yield, and floating rate loan strategies. Mr. Salvin joined Putnam in 2000 and has been in the investment industry since 1986. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Salvin was a Managing Director at BancBoston Robertson Stephens from 1997 to 1999, a Director at SBC Warburg Inc. from 1996 to 1997, an Associate at Chase Securities from 1993 to 1996, and an Analyst at Broadview Associates from 1986 to 1991.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
