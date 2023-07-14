Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.3%
1 yr return
8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$633 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.4%
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 84.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MXEOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|52.60%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|60.20%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|58.77%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|53.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MXEOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|44.21%
|2021
|-3.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|62.27%
|2020
|5.5%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|45.44%
|2019
|4.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|39.88%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|MXEOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|50.96%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|55.91%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|58.93%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|53.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MXEOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|44.21%
|2021
|-3.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|62.27%
|2020
|5.5%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|45.44%
|2019
|4.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|39.88%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|MXEOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXEOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|633 M
|717 K
|102 B
|43.92%
|Number of Holdings
|253
|10
|6734
|24.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|205 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|45.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.42%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|55.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXEOX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|3.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|26.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|19.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|8.28%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|91.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|21.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXEOX % Rank
|Technology
|26.70%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|25.22%
|Financial Services
|22.08%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|52.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.16%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|49.42%
|Communication Services
|11.57%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|16.65%
|Basic Materials
|7.14%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|61.72%
|Consumer Defense
|5.58%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|64.28%
|Energy
|5.56%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|30.09%
|Healthcare
|3.87%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|53.01%
|Industrials
|2.56%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|89.24%
|Utilities
|1.44%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|46.73%
|Real Estate
|1.34%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|59.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXEOX % Rank
|Non US
|99.89%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|3.81%
|US
|0.11%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|69.38%
|MXEOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|41.95%
|Management Fee
|0.93%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|58.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MXEOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MXEOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXEOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|84.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|80.85%
|MXEOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXEOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.04%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|59.04%
|MXEOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MXEOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXEOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.83%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|45.65%
|MXEOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2018
4.4
4.4%
Taras Ivanenko, CFA Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Taras Ivanenko is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Taras was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Earlier at SSgA, he was a Principal and Senior Application Development Architect in the Equity Systems group. Previously, Taras was an analyst in Quantitative Research and Trading Systems at Oxbridge Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2018
4.4
4.4%
Geoffrey Wong is Head of Global Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific Equities and a Managing Director at UBS Asset Management. Mr. Wong has been an investment professional with UBS Asset Management since 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2018
4.4
4.4%
Choo Shou Pin is a Portfolio Manager，Managing Director and Technology sector Analyst within the Global Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific Equities team. He is member of the Global Emerging Markets Strategy Committee and is based in Singapore. Choo Shou Pin is also the research coordinator for Asia ex Japan. Prior to joining UBS Asset Management in 2000, Choo Shou Pin managed Asian equities at AIB Govett in Singapore. Previous industry experience includes positions as a central dealer and performance measurement specialist. Mr. Choo earned an M.A. with honors from Oxford University and an M.B.A. from Nanyang Technological University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2018
4.4
4.4%
Craig Scholl is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1984 and joined Lazard in 2007. Education: BS in Finance and Public Communications, Syracuse University. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2018
4.4
4.4%
Susanne Willumsen Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Susanne Willumsen is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. She began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Susanne was Managing Director, Head of Active Equities Europe with State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). During her 13 year tenure at SSgA, Susanne was responsible for the research and portfolio management of all UK and European equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2018
4.4
4.4%
Paul Moghtader, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Paul Moghtader is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Paul was Head of the Global Active Equity Group and a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). At SSgA Paul was the senior manager responsible for the research and portfolio management of all multi-regional active quantitative equity strategies. Previously, Paul was an analyst at State Street Bank.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2018
4.4
4.4%
Ciprian Marin is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1997 and joined Lazard in 2008. Education: MBA in Finance, International University of Japan and a BS in International Economics, Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest. Ciprian is a Certified Investment Adviser (UK). He holds FINRA (formerly NASD) Series 7 and JASDA Series 2 registrations. He has managed a portion of the Fund since August 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2018
4.4
4.4%
Gabriel Csendes is a portfolio manager within the Global Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific Equities team and a Managing Director at UBS Asset Management. Mr. Csendes has been an investment professional with UBS Asset Management since 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2018
4.4
4.4%
Urs Antonioli is Head of Emerging Europe, and Middle East and Latin America Equities and a Managing Director at UBS Asset Management. Mr. Antonioli has been an investment professional with UBS Group AG since 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2018
4.4
4.4%
Manish Modi is a portfolio manager within the Global Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific Equities team and a Managing Director at UBS Asset Management. Mr. Modi has been an investment professional with UBS Asset Management since 2004. Prior to that, Manish was Head of Research for Asian equities at Pioneer Investment Management in Singapore. He joined Pioneer’s Emerging Markets team in Boston in 1994, where he managed funds focussing on Pan Asia, Global Emerging Markets and India. Manish began his career at the World Bank in Washington DC, analysing the impact of developmental aid in South Asia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...