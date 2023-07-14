Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
MXENX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.69 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (MXEOX) Primary Inst (MXENX)
MXENX (Mutual Fund)

Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.69 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (MXEOX) Primary Inst (MXENX)
MXENX (Mutual Fund)

Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.69 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (MXEOX) Primary Inst (MXENX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund

MXENX | Fund

$8.69

$633 M

0.04%

$0.00

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$633 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 84.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund

MXENX | Fund

$8.69

$633 M

0.04%

$0.00

1.02%

MXENX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 05, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Taras Ivanenko

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by emerging markets companies. Emerging markets companies include companies that are listed or traded principally in, have their primary operations in, are domiciled in or derive a majority of their revenue from emerging market countries as defined by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.The Fund may have significant investments in a particular country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region. The Fund may have exposure to non-U.S. stocks across any market capitalization and style and the Fund’s exposure may vary across sectors.The Fund invests primarily in common stock but may also invest in depositary receipts including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), preferred stock, warrants, and rights.The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to spot and forward foreign exchange transactions.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: Lazard Asset Management LLC (“Lazard”) and UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. (“UBS AM”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).Lazard invests in a broadly diversified portfolio of emerging market equity securities using a “bottom-up” systematic stock selection process.UBS AM invests in emerging market equities through a high conviction strategy which seeks to leverage its fundamental analysis and current market opportunities.GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 60% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Lazard and a 40% allocation of the Fund’s assets to UBS AM. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.
Read More

MXENX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -11.0% 30.2% 47.90%
1 Yr 8.5% -12.7% 29.2% 58.56%
3 Yr -1.6%* -17.0% 12.8% 52.23%
5 Yr -0.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 50.00%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -50.1% 7.2% 43.55%
2021 -3.6% -18.2% 13.6% 59.08%
2020 5.7% -7.2% 79.7% 43.70%
2019 4.7% -4.4% 9.2% 42.30%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -30.3% 30.2% 46.50%
1 Yr 8.5% -48.9% 29.2% 54.38%
3 Yr -1.6%* -16.3% 12.8% 52.32%
5 Yr -0.4%* -9.8% 36.3% 48.65%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -50.1% 7.2% 43.55%
2021 -3.6% -18.2% 13.6% 59.08%
2020 5.7% -7.2% 79.7% 43.70%
2019 4.7% -4.4% 9.2% 42.30%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MXENX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXENX Category Low Category High MXENX % Rank
Net Assets 633 M 717 K 102 B 44.05%
Number of Holdings 253 10 6734 24.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 205 M 340 K 19.3 B 45.87%
Weighting of Top 10 31.42% 2.8% 71.7% 56.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.28%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.28%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.28%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.28%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.28%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.28%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.28%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.28%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.28%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXENX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.90% 110.97% 4.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 73.57%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 69.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 68.41%
Cash 		0.00% -23.67% 20.19% 93.01%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 72.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXENX % Rank
Technology 		26.70% 0.00% 47.50% 25.35%
Financial Services 		22.08% 0.00% 48.86% 52.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.16% 0.00% 48.94% 49.55%
Communication Services 		11.57% 0.00% 39.29% 16.77%
Basic Materials 		7.14% 0.00% 30.03% 61.84%
Consumer Defense 		5.58% 0.00% 28.13% 64.53%
Energy 		5.56% 0.00% 24.80% 30.22%
Healthcare 		3.87% 0.00% 93.26% 53.52%
Industrials 		2.56% 0.00% 43.53% 89.50%
Utilities 		1.44% 0.00% 39.12% 47.38%
Real Estate 		1.34% 0.00% 17.15% 59.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXENX % Rank
Non US 		99.89% -4.71% 112.57% 3.94%
US 		0.11% -1.60% 104.72% 69.63%

MXENX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.03% 41.06% 74.54%
Management Fee 0.93% 0.00% 2.00% 59.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MXENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 84.00% 0.00% 190.00% 81.00%

MXENX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXENX Category Low Category High MXENX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.04% 0.00% 12.61% 85.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXENX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXENX Category Low Category High MXENX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -1.98% 17.62% 32.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXENX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MXENX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Taras Ivanenko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2018

4.4

4.4%

Taras Ivanenko, CFA Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Taras Ivanenko is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Taras was a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Active Equity group at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Earlier at SSgA, he was a Principal and Senior Application Development Architect in the Equity Systems group. Previously, Taras was an analyst in Quantitative Research and Trading Systems at Oxbridge Research.

Shou-Pin Choo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2018

4.4

4.4%

Choo Shou Pin is a Portfolio Manager，Managing Director and Technology sector Analyst within the Global Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific Equities team. He is member of the Global Emerging Markets Strategy Committee and is based in Singapore. Choo Shou Pin is also the research coordinator for Asia ex Japan. Prior to joining UBS Asset Management in 2000, Choo Shou Pin managed Asian equities at AIB Govett in Singapore. Previous industry experience includes positions as a central dealer and performance measurement specialist. Mr. Choo earned an M.A. with honors from Oxford University and an M.B.A. from Nanyang Technological University.

Craig Scholl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2018

4.4

4.4%

Craig Scholl is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1984 and joined Lazard in 2007. Education: BS in Finance and Public Communications, Syracuse University. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Manish Modi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2018

4.4

4.4%

Manish Modi is a portfolio manager within the Global Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific Equities team and a Managing Director at UBS Asset Management. Mr. Modi has been an investment professional with UBS Asset Management since 2004. Prior to that, Manish was Head of Research for Asian equities at Pioneer Investment Management in Singapore. He joined Pioneer’s Emerging Markets team in Boston in 1994, where he managed funds focussing on Pan Asia, Global Emerging Markets and India. Manish began his career at the World Bank in Washington DC, analysing the impact of developmental aid in South Asia.

Geoffrey Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2018

4.4

4.4%

Geoffrey Wong is Head of Global Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific Equities and a Managing Director at UBS Asset Management. Mr. Wong has been an investment professional with UBS Asset Management since 1997.

Ciprian Marin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2018

4.4

4.4%

Ciprian Marin is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Equity Advantage team. He began working in the investment field in 1997 and joined Lazard in 2008. Education: MBA in Finance, International University of Japan and a BS in International Economics, Academy of Economic Studies Bucharest. Ciprian is a Certified Investment Adviser (UK). He holds FINRA (formerly NASD) Series 7 and JASDA Series 2 registrations. He has managed a portion of the Fund since August 2015.

Gabriel Csendes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2018

4.4

4.4%

Gabriel Csendes is a portfolio manager within the Global Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific Equities team and a Managing Director at UBS Asset Management. Mr. Csendes has been an investment professional with UBS Asset Management since 1999.

Susanne Willumsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2018

4.4

4.4%

Susanne Willumsen Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Susanne Willumsen is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. She began working in the investment field in 1993. Prior to joining Lazard in 2008, Susanne was Managing Director, Head of Active Equities Europe with State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). During her 13 year tenure at SSgA, Susanne was responsible for the research and portfolio management of all UK and European equity strategies.

Urs Antonioli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2018

4.4

4.4%

Urs Antonioli is Head of Emerging Europe, and Middle East and Latin America Equities and a Managing Director at UBS Asset Management. Mr. Antonioli has been an investment professional with UBS Group AG since 1994.

Paul Moghtader

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2018

4.4

4.4%

Paul Moghtader, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management LLC (Boston) Paul Moghtader is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on Lazard's Quantitative Equity team. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 2007, Paul was Head of the Global Active Equity Group and a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). At SSgA Paul was the senior manager responsible for the research and portfolio management of all multi-regional active quantitative equity strategies. Previously, Paul was an analyst at State Street Bank.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×