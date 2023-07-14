Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment

purposes) in equity securities issued by emerging markets companies. Emerging markets companies include companies that are listed or traded principally in, have their primary operations in, are domiciled in or derive a majority of their revenue from emerging market countries as defined by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Fund may have significant investments in a particular country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region.

The Fund may have exposure to non-U.S. stocks across any market capitalization and style and the Fund’s exposure may vary across sectors.

The Fund invests primarily in common stock but may also invest in depositary receipts including American Depositary Receipts

(“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), preferred stock, warrants, and rights.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to spot and forward foreign exchange transactions.

Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of

Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: Lazard Asset Management LLC (“Lazard”) and UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. (“UBS AM”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).

Lazard invests in a broadly diversified portfolio of emerging market equity securities using a “bottom-up” systematic stock

selection process.

UBS AM invests in emerging market equities through a high conviction strategy which seeks to leverage its fundamental analysis

and current market opportunities.

GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a

quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 60% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Lazard and a 40% allocation of the Fund’s assets to UBS AM. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.