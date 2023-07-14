Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.4%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
Net Assets
$724 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.3%
Expense Ratio 2.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 4.00%
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies).
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region. MFS generally invests the fund's assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund's net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the MSCI All Country World Growth Index less 15%.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
|Period
|MWOBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|49.89%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|58.52%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|21.65%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|26.98%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|31.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|MWOBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|40.66%
|2021
|4.4%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|5.31%
|2020
|4.8%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|18.71%
|2019
|7.1%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|16.54%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|48.48%
|Period
|MWOBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|50.78%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|66.48%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|22.87%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|26.85%
|10 Yr
|7.7%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|30.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|MWOBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|40.66%
|2021
|4.4%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|5.31%
|2020
|4.8%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|10.36%
|2019
|7.1%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|15.67%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|51.04%
|MWOBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWOBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|724 M
|199 K
|133 B
|41.56%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|1
|9075
|43.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|199 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|43.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.30%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|56.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWOBX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.46%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|39.10%
|Cash
|1.54%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|54.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|38.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|46.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|30.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|34.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWOBX % Rank
|Technology
|24.75%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|31.72%
|Consumer Defense
|14.29%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|12.33%
|Healthcare
|14.14%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|26.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.08%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|39.21%
|Communication Services
|11.98%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|23.13%
|Financial Services
|10.27%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|74.12%
|Industrials
|8.03%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|77.31%
|Real Estate
|1.86%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|45.26%
|Basic Materials
|1.45%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|73.68%
|Utilities
|1.15%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|80.40%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|76.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWOBX % Rank
|US
|65.02%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|24.67%
|Non US
|33.44%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|67.62%
|MWOBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.07%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|15.62%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|90.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.04%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|MWOBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|4.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|5.00%
|MWOBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MWOBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|50.11%
|MWOBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWOBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|30.74%
|MWOBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MWOBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWOBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.82%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|94.09%
|MWOBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.876
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2006
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1997
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Jeffrey C. Constantino is a portfolio manager, and was an equity research analyst for 5 years until he was promoted to his current position at Massachusetts Financial Services Company in 2005. Prior to joining MFS in 2000, he was employed as a financial consultant in mergers and acquisitions for Arthur Andersen LLP. Constantino holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and Certified Public Accountant designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Mr. Skorski joined MFS in 2007 and has more than two decades of investment experience. During his tenure at the firm, he has had both equity research analyst and portfolio management responsibilities. He joined the portfolio management team of the MFS® Global Growth Equity and MFS® Global Growth Concentrated Equity strategies in 2018 and previously had portfolio management responsibilities for the firm’s Japan Equity strategy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
