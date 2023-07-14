Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MFS Global Growth Fund

mutual fund
MGWRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$55.01 +0.04 +0.07%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (MWOFX) Primary B (MWOBX) C (MWOCX) Inst (MWOIX) Retirement (MGWRX) Retirement (MWOHX) Retirement (MWOJX) Retirement (MWOGX) Retirement (MWOKX)
MGWRX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Global Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$55.01 +0.04 +0.07%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (MWOFX) Primary B (MWOBX) C (MWOCX) Inst (MWOIX) Retirement (MGWRX) Retirement (MWOHX) Retirement (MWOJX) Retirement (MWOGX) Retirement (MWOKX)
MGWRX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Global Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$55.01 +0.04 +0.07%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (MWOFX) Primary B (MWOBX) C (MWOCX) Inst (MWOIX) Retirement (MGWRX) Retirement (MWOHX) Retirement (MWOJX) Retirement (MWOGX) Retirement (MWOKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Global Growth Fund

MGWRX | Fund

$55.01

$724 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.7%

1 yr return

12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

Net Assets

$724 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$55.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Global Growth Fund

MGWRX | Fund

$55.01

$724 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.57%

MGWRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Global Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Constantino

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies).

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region. MFS generally invests the fund's assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund's net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the MSCI All Country World Growth Index less 15%.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

Read More

MGWRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -35.6% 29.2% 45.53%
1 Yr 12.9% 17.3% 252.4% 56.25%
3 Yr 4.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 18.25%
5 Yr 5.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 23.89%
10 Yr 6.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 24.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -24.3% 957.1% 36.52%
2021 5.2% -38.3% 47.1% 4.05%
2020 5.1% -54.2% 0.6% 13.46%
2019 7.3% -76.0% 54.1% 13.62%
2018 -2.0% -26.1% 47.8% 42.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -35.6% 29.2% 46.42%
1 Yr 12.9% 11.4% 252.4% 51.93%
3 Yr 4.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 16.67%
5 Yr 6.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 22.68%
10 Yr 8.5%* -6.9% 18.3% 23.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -24.3% 957.1% 36.52%
2021 5.2% -33.1% 47.1% 4.05%
2020 5.1% -44.4% 1.8% 9.56%
2019 7.3% -6.5% 54.1% 13.91%
2018 -1.1% -14.4% 47.8% 46.41%

NAV & Total Return History

MGWRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MGWRX Category Low Category High MGWRX % Rank
Net Assets 724 M 199 K 133 B 41.78%
Number of Holdings 84 1 9075 43.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 199 M -18 M 37.6 B 43.50%
Weighting of Top 10 27.30% 9.1% 100.0% 56.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.08%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.03%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.03%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.03%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.03%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.03%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.03%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.03%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MGWRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.46% 61.84% 125.47% 39.43%
Cash 		1.54% -174.70% 23.12% 54.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 68.61%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 71.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 65.20%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 66.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGWRX % Rank
Technology 		24.75% 0.00% 49.87% 31.94%
Consumer Defense 		14.29% 0.00% 73.28% 12.56%
Healthcare 		14.14% 0.00% 35.42% 26.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.08% 0.00% 40.94% 39.87%
Communication Services 		11.98% 0.00% 57.66% 23.35%
Financial Services 		10.27% 0.00% 38.42% 74.34%
Industrials 		8.03% 0.00% 44.06% 77.53%
Real Estate 		1.86% 0.00% 39.48% 45.48%
Basic Materials 		1.45% 0.00% 38.60% 73.90%
Utilities 		1.15% 0.00% 29.12% 91.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 88.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MGWRX % Rank
US 		65.02% 0.13% 103.82% 24.89%
Non US 		33.44% 0.58% 99.46% 67.84%

MGWRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.57% 0.01% 44.27% 28.85%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.82% 91.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 67.41%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

MGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 395.00% 50.57%

MGWRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MGWRX Category Low Category High MGWRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 64.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MGWRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MGWRX Category Low Category High MGWRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -4.27% 12.65% 84.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MGWRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MGWRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Constantino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Jeffrey C. Constantino is a portfolio manager, and was an equity research analyst for 5 years until he was promoted to his current position at Massachusetts Financial Services Company in 2005. Prior to joining MFS in 2000, he was employed as a financial consultant in mergers and acquisitions for Arthur Andersen LLP. Constantino holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and Certified Public Accountant designation.

Joseph Skorski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Mr. Skorski joined MFS in 2007 and has more than two decades of investment experience. During his tenure at the firm, he has had both equity research analyst and portfolio management responsibilities. He joined the portfolio management team of the MFS® Global Growth Equity and MFS® Global Growth Concentrated Equity strategies in 2018 and previously had portfolio management responsibilities for the firm’s Japan Equity strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×