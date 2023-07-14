Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities.
Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.
While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.
MFS invests the fund’s assets in U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market securities.
MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
MFS generally invests the fund's assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund's net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the MSCI World Index less 15%.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MWEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|25.62%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|62.73%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|46.35%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|53.15%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|33.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|MWEHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|54.26%
|2021
|5.4%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|18.33%
|2020
|3.6%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|50.47%
|2019
|6.3%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|43.05%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|20.26%
|MWEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWEHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3 B
|199 K
|133 B
|15.35%
|Number of Holdings
|91
|1
|9075
|38.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|823 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|16.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.51%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|58.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWEHX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.32%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|21.81%
|Cash
|0.67%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|74.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|86.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|88.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|85.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|86.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWEHX % Rank
|Healthcare
|20.58%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|11.78%
|Industrials
|18.19%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|3.74%
|Consumer Defense
|14.21%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|14.87%
|Financial Services
|14.09%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|59.80%
|Technology
|11.79%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|89.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.51%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|78.96%
|Basic Materials
|7.22%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|14.54%
|Communication Services
|6.41%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|68.06%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|97.91%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|72.36%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|96.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWEHX % Rank
|US
|51.45%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|53.19%
|Non US
|47.87%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|38.55%
|MWEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|53.02%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|65.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|MWEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MWEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MWEHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|5.73%
|MWEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWEHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.48%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|86.11%
|MWEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MWEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWEHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.29%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|57.84%
|MWEHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.977
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.418
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2009
12.67
12.7%
Roger M. Morley is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a co‐portfolio manager of the firm’s Global Equity, Global Concentrated and European Core Equity strategies. Roger joined MFS as a research analyst in 2002 and was named portfolio manager in 2009. Prior to joining the firm he worked in London for Deutsche Bank AG, first as a financial analyst in the technology and media group and then as an associate in the health care group of the Global Investment Banking department. Roger is a graduate of St. Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge, where he earned a Masterof Arts degree in History. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Ryan P. McAllister, CFA, is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the firm’s global equity portfolio management team. Ryan joined MFS in 2007 after participating in the MFS Summer MBA Internship Program in 2006. Prior to joining the firm, he served for three years as an assistant vice president in the loan administration/distressed debt group of LaSalle Bank, N.A. and was a basic industries analyst for the investment banking division of Deutsche Bank for two years. He was named portfolio manager in September 2016. Ryan graduated summa cum laude from the University of Notre Dame, earning his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in finance and computer applications. He also received his Master of Business Administration degree with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the CFA Institute. Our portfolio managers are supported by our entire team of investment professionals in nine worldwide offices. The team employs a proprietary investment process to build better insights for our clients. The core principles of our approach are integrated research, global collaboration, and active risk management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
