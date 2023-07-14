Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$3 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MWEGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Roger Morley

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities.

Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.

MFS invests the fund’s assets in U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market securities.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

MFS generally invests the fund's assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund's net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the MSCI World Index less 15%.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MWEGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MWEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -35.6% 29.2% 29.53%
1 Yr 5.7% 17.3% 252.4% 67.16%
3 Yr 1.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 52.80%
5 Yr 1.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 62.28%
10 Yr 4.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 45.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MWEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.8% -24.3% 957.1% 57.92%
2021 4.9% -38.3% 47.1% 18.46%
2020 3.4% -54.2% 0.6% 51.95%
2019 6.2% -76.0% 54.1% 45.39%
2018 -3.2% -26.1% 47.8% 22.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MWEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -35.6% 29.2% 30.43%
1 Yr 5.7% 11.4% 252.4% 62.61%
3 Yr 1.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 49.76%
5 Yr 2.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 60.40%
10 Yr 5.3%* -6.9% 18.3% 44.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MWEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.8% -24.3% 957.1% 57.92%
2021 4.9% -33.1% 47.1% 18.58%
2020 3.4% -44.4% 1.8% 38.22%
2019 6.2% -6.5% 54.1% 47.00%
2018 -2.2% -14.4% 47.8% 28.71%

NAV & Total Return History

MWEGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MWEGX Category Low Category High MWEGX % Rank
Net Assets 3 B 199 K 133 B 14.91%
Number of Holdings 91 1 9075 37.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 823 M -18 M 37.6 B 16.41%
Weighting of Top 10 27.51% 9.1% 100.0% 57.89%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MWEGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 61.84% 125.47% 21.37%
Cash 		0.67% -174.70% 23.12% 74.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 29.52%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 38.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 21.59%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 25.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MWEGX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.58% 0.00% 35.42% 11.34%
Industrials 		18.19% 0.00% 44.06% 3.30%
Consumer Defense 		14.21% 0.00% 73.28% 14.43%
Financial Services 		14.09% 0.00% 38.42% 59.36%
Technology 		11.79% 0.00% 49.87% 88.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.51% 0.00% 40.94% 78.52%
Basic Materials 		7.22% 0.00% 38.60% 14.10%
Communication Services 		6.41% 0.00% 57.66% 67.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 76.21%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 71.81%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 73.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MWEGX % Rank
US 		51.45% 0.13% 103.82% 52.75%
Non US 		47.87% 0.58% 99.46% 38.11%

MWEGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MWEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.01% 44.27% 21.66%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 64.88%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 82.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

MWEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MWEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MWEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 395.00% 5.05%

MWEGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MWEGX Category Low Category High MWEGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 20.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MWEGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MWEGX Category Low Category High MWEGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -4.27% 12.65% 83.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MWEGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MWEGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Roger Morley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2009

12.67

12.7%

Roger M. Morley is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment  Management® (MFS®). He is a co‐portfolio manager of the firm’s Global Equity, Global  Concentrated and European Core Equity strategies.  Roger joined MFS as a research analyst in 2002 and was named portfolio manager in 2009. Prior  to joining the firm he worked in London for Deutsche Bank AG, first as a financial analyst in the  technology and media group and then as an associate in the health care group of the Global  Investment Banking department.  Roger is a graduate of St. Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge, where he earned a Masterof Arts degree in History. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

Ryan McAllister

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Ryan P. McAllister, CFA, is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment  Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the firm’s global equity portfolio management team.  Ryan joined MFS in 2007 after participating in the MFS Summer MBA Internship Program in 2006.  Prior to joining the firm, he served for three years as an assistant vice president in the loan  administration/distressed debt group of LaSalle Bank, N.A. and was a basic industries analyst for  the investment banking division of Deutsche Bank for two years. He was named portfolio  manager in September 2016.  Ryan graduated summa cum laude from the University of Notre Dame, earning his Bachelor of  Business Administration degree with a double major in finance and computer applications. He  also received his Master of Business Administration degree with honors from the University of  Chicago Booth School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation  from the CFA Institute.  Our portfolio managers are supported by our entire team of investment professionals in nine  worldwide offices. The team employs a proprietary investment process to build better insights for  our clients. The core principles of our approach are integrated research, global collaboration, and  active risk management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

