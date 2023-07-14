Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
Net Assets
$61.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.3%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).
While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
|Period
|MVRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|MVRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|77.48%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|61.20%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|52.83%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|25.51%
|10 Yr
|7.0%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|19.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|MVRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|56.29%
|2021
|10.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|26.57%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|38.85%
|2019
|5.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|12.20%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|46.28%
|MVRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVRRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|61.9 B
|1 M
|151 B
|2.06%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|1727
|53.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|2.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.31%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|55.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVRRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.05%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|34.32%
|Cash
|0.95%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|62.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|15.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|7.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|9.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|10.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVRRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.80%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|7.92%
|Healthcare
|19.84%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|21.20%
|Industrials
|18.07%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|4.46%
|Technology
|7.85%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|83.42%
|Utilities
|7.35%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|16.42%
|Consumer Defense
|6.97%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|70.13%
|Basic Materials
|4.38%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|25.33%
|Energy
|3.49%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|87.79%
|Communication Services
|3.01%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|82.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.73%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|91.50%
|Real Estate
|0.51%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|79.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVRRX % Rank
|US
|91.20%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|61.33%
|Non US
|7.85%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|29.97%
|MVRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|39.04%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|24.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MVRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MVRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MVRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|3.39%
|MVRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVRRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.21%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|46.48%
|MVRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MVRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVRRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.00%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|70.17%
|MVRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.553
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2015
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2013
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2012
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2012
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2011
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2011
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2011
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2010
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2010
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2010
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2009
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2009
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2009
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2009
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2008
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2008
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2008
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2007
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2007
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2007
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2006
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2006
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2006
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2005
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2005
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2005
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2005
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2004
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2004
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2004
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2004
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2003
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2006
16.01
16.0%
Nevin Chitkara is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's value, total return, and global total return portfolios. Prior to being named portfolio manager in 2006, Nevin was an equity research analyst specializing in the business services, cellular telephone, and telephone services industries. Nevin joined MFS in 1997. Previously, he served on the corporate audit and business development staffs of General Electric Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Katherine Ann Cannan - Investment Officer - Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2013; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst; MFS Summer Intern. - Previous experience includes 2 years as Associate at Thomas H. Lee Partners; 2 years as Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co.. - Northwestern University, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa - Harvard Business School, Master of Busi
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
