Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MFS Value Fund

mutual fund
MEIJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.17 -0.18 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (MEIAX) Primary Inst (MEIIX) B (MFEBX) C (MEICX) Retirement (MVRRX) Retirement (MEIJX) Retirement (MEIGX) Retirement (MEIHX) Retirement (MEIKX)
MEIJX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.17 -0.18 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (MEIAX) Primary Inst (MEIIX) B (MFEBX) C (MEICX) Retirement (MVRRX) Retirement (MEIJX) Retirement (MEIGX) Retirement (MEIHX) Retirement (MEIKX)
MEIJX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.17 -0.18 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (MEIAX) Primary Inst (MEIIX) B (MFEBX) C (MEICX) Retirement (MVRRX) Retirement (MEIJX) Retirement (MEIGX) Retirement (MEIHX) Retirement (MEIKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Value Fund

MEIJX | Fund

$48.17

$61.9 B

1.68%

$0.81

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

Net Assets

$61.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Value Fund

MEIJX | Fund

$48.17

$61.9 B

1.68%

$0.81

0.55%

MEIJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nevin Chitkara

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).

While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

Read More

MEIJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -13.6% 215.2% 79.74%
1 Yr 2.6% -58.6% 197.5% 61.17%
3 Yr 6.4%* -23.2% 64.1% 51.09%
5 Yr 3.9%* -15.3% 29.4% 21.01%
10 Yr 4.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 21.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -65.1% 22.3% 55.79%
2021 10.1% -25.3% 25.5% 26.06%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 39.20%
2019 5.9% -9.2% 10.4% 11.48%
2018 -2.7% -9.4% 3.1% 28.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -13.6% 215.2% 76.66%
1 Yr 2.6% -58.6% 197.5% 59.97%
3 Yr 6.4%* -23.2% 64.1% 51.26%
5 Yr 4.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 24.49%
10 Yr 7.4%* -4.7% 19.9% 15.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -65.1% 22.3% 55.79%
2021 10.1% -25.3% 25.5% 26.14%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 39.12%
2019 5.9% -9.2% 10.4% 11.48%
2018 -2.1% -8.9% 3.3% 44.13%

NAV & Total Return History

MEIJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEIJX Category Low Category High MEIJX % Rank
Net Assets 61.9 B 1 M 151 B 2.39%
Number of Holdings 76 2 1727 54.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 16 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 2.38%
Weighting of Top 10 26.31% 5.0% 99.2% 55.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 3.90%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.44%
  3. Comcast Corp Class A 3.33%
  4. Comcast Corp Class A 3.33%
  5. Comcast Corp Class A 3.33%
  6. Comcast Corp Class A 3.33%
  7. Comcast Corp Class A 3.33%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 3.33%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 3.33%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 3.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEIJX % Rank
Stocks 		99.05% 28.02% 125.26% 34.65%
Cash 		0.95% -88.20% 71.98% 63.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 16.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 8.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 9.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 11.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEIJX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.80% 0.00% 58.05% 8.25%
Healthcare 		19.84% 0.00% 30.08% 21.53%
Industrials 		18.07% 0.00% 42.76% 4.79%
Technology 		7.85% 0.00% 54.02% 83.75%
Utilities 		7.35% 0.00% 27.04% 16.75%
Consumer Defense 		6.97% 0.00% 34.10% 70.46%
Basic Materials 		4.38% 0.00% 21.69% 25.66%
Energy 		3.49% 0.00% 54.00% 88.12%
Communication Services 		3.01% 0.00% 26.58% 82.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.73% 0.00% 22.74% 91.83%
Real Estate 		0.51% 0.00% 90.54% 79.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEIJX % Rank
US 		91.20% 24.51% 121.23% 61.66%
Non US 		7.85% 0.00% 41.42% 30.30%

MEIJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.04% 45.41% 83.96%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.50% 24.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MEIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MEIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 488.00% 3.78%

MEIJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEIJX Category Low Category High MEIJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.68% 0.00% 41.90% 33.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEIJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEIJX Category Low Category High MEIJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.50% -1.51% 4.28% 40.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEIJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MEIJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nevin Chitkara

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2006

16.01

16.0%

Nevin Chitkara is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's value, total return, and global total return portfolios. Prior to being named portfolio manager in 2006, Nevin was an equity research analyst specializing in the business services, cellular telephone, and telephone services industries. Nevin joined MFS in 1997. Previously, he served on the corporate audit and business development staffs of General Electric Co.

Katherine Cannan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Katherine Ann Cannan - Investment Officer - Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2013; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst; MFS Summer Intern. - Previous experience includes 2 years as Associate at Thomas H. Lee Partners; 2 years as Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co.. - Northwestern University, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa - Harvard Business School, Master of Busi

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×