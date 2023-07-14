Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

-6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

Net Assets

$246 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSVZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Small Company Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff John

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities that the Fund’s subadvisers consider to be undervalued. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of
any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of companies whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (as of December 31, 2021, between $31.57 million and $13.98 billion). Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund generally will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded funds. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, AllianceBernstein L.P. (“AllianceBernstein”) and American Century Investment Management, Inc. (“American Century”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Each subadviser employs a value-based investment approach and may perform a number of analyses in considering whether to buy or sell a security for the Fund.
AllianceBernstein seeks to invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small-sized companies that it determines, using its own fundamental value approach, to be undervalued. Using fundamental and quantitative research, AllianceBernstein seeks to identify companies whose ability to grow earnings over the long term does not appear to be reflected in their current market price. AllianceBernstein looks for companies with attractive valuation (e.g., low price to cash flow ratios) and compelling quality factors (e.g., return on equity), then ranks those stocks by their expected return. Returns and rankings are updated on a daily basis. The rankings are used to determine prospective candidates for further fundamental research and, subsequently, possible addition to the Fund. Typically, AllianceBernstein’s fundamental research analysts focus on the most attractive 40% of the companies in the small-capitalization universe as defined above. AllianceBernstein generally sells a security when it no longer meets appropriate valuation criteria, although sales may be delayed when return trends
are favorable. Typically, growth in the size of a company’s market capitalization relative to other domestically traded companies will not cause AllianceBernstein to dispose of the security.
In selecting investments for the Fund, American Century seeks to identify stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. American Century attempts to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until it has returned to favor in the market and the stock’s price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. Companies may be undervalued due to market declines, poor economic conditions, actual or anticipated bad news regarding the issuer or its industry, or because they have been overlooked by the market. To identify these companies, American Century looks for companies with earnings, cash flows, and/or assets that may not be accurately reflected in the companies’ stock prices or may be outside the companies’ historical ranges. The managers also may consider whether the companies’ securities have a favorable income-paying history and whether income payments are expected to continue or increase. American Century may sell a stock from the Fund if, for example, in its judgment, a stock no longer meets its valuation criteria, a stock’s risk parameters outweigh its return opportunity, more attractive alternatives are identified, or specific events alter a stock’s prospects.
The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.
Read More

MSVZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -10.6% 21.3% 74.62%
1 Yr -6.3% -16.4% 28.1% 92.26%
3 Yr 7.3%* -16.2% 112.7% 81.46%
5 Yr -5.8%* -24.6% 42.3% 85.44%
10 Yr -6.2%* -21.2% 23.2% 92.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -36.7% 212.9% 92.09%
2021 8.7% -38.4% 60.6% 55.76%
2020 1.4% -9.3% 66.8% 32.03%
2019 3.8% -5.9% 7.6% 69.88%
2018 -6.6% -12.3% -1.2% 80.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -12.9% 21.3% 70.97%
1 Yr -6.3% -16.4% 46.4% 91.20%
3 Yr 7.3%* -16.2% 112.7% 81.24%
5 Yr -5.8%* -19.1% 42.3% 90.73%
10 Yr 1.3%* -10.1% 23.2% 68.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -36.7% 212.9% 92.09%
2021 8.7% -38.4% 60.6% 55.76%
2020 1.4% -7.6% 66.8% 32.03%
2019 3.8% -5.9% 7.6% 69.88%
2018 -6.6% -12.3% -1.2% 88.56%

NAV & Total Return History

MSVZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSVZX Category Low Category High MSVZX % Rank
Net Assets 246 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 63.95%
Number of Holdings 200 10 1551 28.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.1 M 812 K 2.82 B 71.80%
Weighting of Top 10 12.04% 4.8% 95.7% 80.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BankUnited Inc 1.50%
  2. Cactus Inc Class A 1.43%
  3. Dycom Industries Inc 1.42%
  4. Herc Holdings Inc 1.41%
  5. ArcBest Corp 1.35%
  6. Graphic Packaging Holding Co 1.35%
  7. Independence Realty Trust Inc 1.25%
  8. Korn Ferry 1.17%
  9. Papa John's International Inc 1.17%
  10. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc 1.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSVZX % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% 14.38% 100.16% 16.70%
Cash 		0.15% -52.43% 47.85% 83.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 89.80%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 87.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 89.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 89.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSVZX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.28% 0.00% 35.71% 35.89%
Industrials 		19.54% 0.65% 48.61% 32.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.43% 0.00% 51.62% 22.10%
Technology 		10.49% 0.00% 34.03% 39.17%
Real Estate 		8.45% 0.00% 44.41% 41.14%
Healthcare 		5.02% 0.00% 25.76% 61.27%
Consumer Defense 		3.60% 0.00% 13.22% 54.92%
Energy 		3.48% 0.00% 29.42% 86.87%
Basic Materials 		2.93% 0.00% 67.30% 89.93%
Communication Services 		2.68% 0.00% 24.90% 46.61%
Utilities 		2.12% 0.00% 13.86% 55.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSVZX % Rank
US 		94.60% 11.42% 100.16% 51.63%
Non US 		5.25% 0.00% 78.53% 27.33%

MSVZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.05% 37.36% 71.40%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 73.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 18.80%

Sales Fees

MSVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 7.00% 252.00% 75.31%

MSVZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSVZX Category Low Category High MSVZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.82% 0.00% 7.65% 91.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSVZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSVZX Category Low Category High MSVZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.48% -1.43% 4.13% 46.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSVZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSVZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff John

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Jeff John is the portfolio manager of American Century Investments. He has been a member of the team that manages the fund since he joined American Century Investments in 2008 as an analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 2012. Before joining American Century, he was an equity research analyst at Kornitzer Capital Management-Buffalo Funds Group. He has a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Colorado in Boulder and an MBA in finance and accounting from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder

James MacGregor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Chief Investment Officer—Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities James MacGregor was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities in 2009. From 2009 to 2012, he also served as CIO of Canadian Value Equities. From 2004 to 2009, MacGregor was director of research of Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities, overseeing coverage of companies for the Small-Cap and Small/Mid-Cap Value services. He started as a research analyst covering the banking, energy, industrial commodity, transportation, and aerospace & defense industries for those same services. Prior to joining the firm in 1998, MacGregor was a sell-side research analyst at Morgan Stanley, where he covered US packaging and Canadian paper stocks. He holds a BA in economics from McGill University, an MSc in economics from the London School of Economics and an MBA from the University of Chicago. MacGregor is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Erik Turenchalk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

To be provided.

Ryan Cope

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 24, 2020

2.1

2.1%

Mr. Cope joined American Century in 2009, became a portfolio research analyst in 2010 and an investment analyst in 2012. He became a portfolio manager in April 2020. Mr. Cope has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Truman State University and an MBA from Kansas State University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

