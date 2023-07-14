Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
-9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.7%
Net Assets
$246 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.0%
Expense Ratio 1.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MSVNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|81.51%
|1 Yr
|-9.3%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|94.84%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|89.02%
|5 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|92.23%
|10 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|95.56%
* Annualized
|MSVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSVNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|246 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|63.73%
|Number of Holdings
|200
|10
|1551
|28.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|32.1 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|71.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.04%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|80.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSVNX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.85%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|16.49%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|83.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|89.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|87.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|89.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|89.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSVNX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.28%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|35.67%
|Industrials
|19.54%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|32.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.43%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|21.88%
|Technology
|10.49%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|38.95%
|Real Estate
|8.45%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|40.92%
|Healthcare
|5.02%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|61.05%
|Consumer Defense
|3.60%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|54.70%
|Energy
|3.48%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|86.65%
|Basic Materials
|2.93%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|89.72%
|Communication Services
|2.68%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|46.39%
|Utilities
|2.12%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|55.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSVNX % Rank
|US
|94.60%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|51.41%
|Non US
|5.25%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|27.11%
|MSVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSVNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.21%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|91.65%
|MSVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MSVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSVNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.23%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|84.43%
|MSVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.428
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2010
|$0.006
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2009
|$0.005
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 20, 2019
2.95
3.0%
Jeff John is the portfolio manager of American Century Investments. He has been a member of the team that manages the fund since he joined American Century Investments in 2008 as an analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 2012. Before joining American Century, he was an equity research analyst at Kornitzer Capital Management-Buffalo Funds Group. He has a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Colorado in Boulder and an MBA in finance and accounting from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 20, 2019
2.95
3.0%
Chief Investment Officer—Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities James MacGregor was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities in 2009. From 2009 to 2012, he also served as CIO of Canadian Value Equities. From 2004 to 2009, MacGregor was director of research of Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities, overseeing coverage of companies for the Small-Cap and Small/Mid-Cap Value services. He started as a research analyst covering the banking, energy, industrial commodity, transportation, and aerospace & defense industries for those same services. Prior to joining the firm in 1998, MacGregor was a sell-side research analyst at Morgan Stanley, where he covered US packaging and Canadian paper stocks. He holds a BA in economics from McGill University, an MSc in economics from the London School of Economics and an MBA from the University of Chicago. MacGregor is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
To be provided.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 24, 2020
2.1
2.1%
Mr. Cope joined American Century in 2009, became a portfolio research analyst in 2010 and an investment analyst in 2012. He became a portfolio manager in April 2020. Mr. Cope has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Truman State University and an MBA from Kansas State University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
