MassMutual Small Cap Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
MSVYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.83 -0.11 -0.65%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (DLBMX) Primary Retirement (MSCDX) S (MSVYX) Other (MSCLX) Inst (MSOOX) Retirement (MOORX) Retirement (MCCRX)
MSVYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Small Cap Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raman Vardharaj

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of small-capitalization U.S. companies that the Fund’s subadviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (“Invesco Advisers”), believes have favorable business trends or prospects based on fundamental analysis. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small-cap companies. Invesco Advisers currently considers “small-cap” companies to be those whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index (as of December 31, 2021, between $31.57 million and $13.98 billion). The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund generally will not invest more than 15% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
The portfolio is constructed and regularly monitored based upon several analytical tools, including quantitative investment models. Quantitative models are used as part of the idea generation process to rank securities within each sector to identify potential buy and sell candidates for further fundamental analysis. The Fund aims to maintain a broadly diversified portfolio across major economic sectors by applying investment parameters for both sector and position size.
In constructing the portfolio, the Fund seeks to limit exposure to so-called “top-down” or “macro” risks, such as overall stock market movements, economic cycles, and interest rate or currency fluctuations. Instead, Invesco Advisers seeks to add value by selecting individual securities with superior company-specific fundamental attributes or relative valuations that they expect to outperform their industry and sector peers. This is commonly referred to as a “bottom-up” approach to portfolio construction. Invesco Advisers considers stock rankings, benchmark weightings, and capitalization outlooks in determining security weightings for individual issuers.
Invesco Advisers may consider selling a security if, for example, in its judgment, a stock’s price is approaching its target, a company’s competitive position deteriorates, a company’s management is executing strategy poorly, or more attractive alternative investment ideas have been identified.
Read More

MSVYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -14.5% 140.9% 21.05%
1 Yr 13.9% -34.7% 196.6% 18.61%
3 Yr 7.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 38.47%
5 Yr 0.6%* -23.8% 9.2% 22.08%
10 Yr 1.8%* -11.7% 15.3% 34.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -59.3% 118.2% 23.81%
2021 5.3% -17.3% 18.6% 45.67%
2020 3.6% -21.2% 28.2% 51.42%
2019 5.8% -17.9% 8.4% 16.51%
2018 -4.3% -20.0% 0.2% 44.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -17.6% 140.9% 20.37%
1 Yr 13.9% -34.7% 196.6% 16.58%
3 Yr 7.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 37.43%
5 Yr 0.6%* -23.8% 10.7% 28.25%
10 Yr 6.4%* -9.1% 15.3% 13.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.9% -59.3% 118.2% 23.81%
2021 5.3% -17.3% 18.6% 45.67%
2020 3.6% -21.2% 28.2% 51.42%
2019 5.8% -17.9% 8.4% 16.51%
2018 -4.3% -19.9% 0.2% 60.87%

NAV & Total Return History

MSVYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSVYX Category Low Category High MSVYX % Rank
Net Assets 323 M 1.48 M 120 B 57.65%
Number of Holdings 98 2 2519 70.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 60.2 M 213 K 4.6 B 54.04%
Weighting of Top 10 17.93% 2.8% 101.7% 38.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Zurn Water Solutions Corp 2.39%
  2. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 2.37%
  3. Renewable Energy Group Inc 2.34%
  4. Tenet Healthcare Corp 2.31%
  5. MKS Instruments Inc 2.16%
  6. Rexnord Corp 2.06%
  7. Zynga Inc Class A 2.05%
  8. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc 2.02%
  9. WSFS Financial Corp 1.94%
  10. Emergent BioSolutions Inc 1.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSVYX % Rank
Stocks 		96.75% 25.32% 100.32% 73.91%
Cash 		3.24% -79.10% 74.68% 26.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 94.78%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 92.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 94.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 94.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSVYX % Rank
Industrials 		18.71% 2.46% 37.42% 31.46%
Healthcare 		16.19% 0.00% 26.53% 23.13%
Technology 		14.97% 0.00% 54.70% 38.78%
Financial Services 		14.95% 0.00% 35.52% 61.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.79% 0.99% 47.79% 57.14%
Energy 		5.83% 0.00% 37.72% 56.29%
Real Estate 		4.97% 0.00% 29.43% 74.66%
Basic Materials 		4.22% 0.00% 18.66% 62.07%
Consumer Defense 		4.09% 0.00% 18.87% 53.23%
Utilities 		3.48% 0.00% 18.58% 21.43%
Communication Services 		1.80% 0.00% 14.85% 73.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSVYX % Rank
US 		96.11% 24.89% 100.00% 53.70%
Non US 		0.64% 0.00% 36.31% 85.69%

MSVYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.01% 13.16% 71.33%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.50% 25.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.45% 80.77%

Sales Fees

MSVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 1.00% 314.00% 42.91%

MSVYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSVYX Category Low Category High MSVYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.66% 0.00% 38.20% 95.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSVYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSVYX Category Low Category High MSVYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -2.40% 2.49% 49.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSVYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSVYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raman Vardharaj

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2009

13.02

13.0%

Mr. Vardharaj has been a Vice President and portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Vardharaj was a senior quantitative analyst creating stock selection models, monitoring portfolio risks and analyzing portfolio performance across the RS Core Equity Team of RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009. He served as quantitative analyst at The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America from 1998 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. Mr. Vardharaj is a portfolio m

Matthew Ziehl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2009

13.02

13.0%

Mr. Ziehl has been a Vice President and senior portfolio manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since May 2009. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Inc., Mr. Ziehl was a portfolio manager with RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009 and served as a managing director at The Guardian Life Insurance Company from December 2001 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. Mr. Ziehl served as a portfolio manager and team leader at Salomon Brothers Asset Management, Inc. from January 2001 to December 2001. Mr. Ziehl has a B.A.

Magnus Krantz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Mr. Krantz has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for technology for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Krantz was a sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Mr. Krantz joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in December 2005 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments. Mr. Krantz ser

Adam Weiner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Mr. Weiner has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for industrials and materials for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Weiner was a sector manager at RS Investments for industrials and materials. Prior to joining RS Investments in January 2007, Mr. Weiner was a Director and senior equity analyst at Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM). Mr. Weiner served as an equity analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston from 2004 to 2006 (buy-side) and 1999 to 2004 (sell-side) and Morgan Stanley from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Weiner also served as an internal auditor at Dun and Bradstreet from 1992 to 1996 and as a budget analyst, Information Resources Division of the Executive Office of the President from 1990 to 1992. Mr. Weiner is a portfolio manager of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex.Mr. Weiner holds an M.B.A. from New York University and a B.A. in finance from George Washington University.

Joy Budzinski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Budzinski has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. She has served as sector manager for healthcare for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Ms. Budzinski was a healthcare sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Ms. Budzinski joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in August 2006 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

