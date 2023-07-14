Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of small-capitalization U.S. companies that the Fund’s subadviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (“Invesco Advisers”), believes have favorable business trends or prospects based on fundamental analysis. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small-cap companies. Invesco Advisers currently considers “small-cap” companies to be those whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2000 ® Index (as of December 31, 2021, between $31.57 million and $13.98 billion). The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund generally will not invest more than 15% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

The portfolio is constructed and regularly monitored based upon several analytical tools, including quantitative investment models. Quantitative models are used as part of the idea generation process to rank securities within each sector to identify potential buy and sell candidates for further fundamental analysis. The Fund aims to maintain a broadly diversified portfolio across major economic sectors by applying investment parameters for both sector and position size.

In constructing the portfolio, the Fund seeks to limit exposure to so-called “top-down” or “macro” risks, such as overall stock market movements, economic cycles, and interest rate or currency fluctuations. Instead, Invesco Advisers seeks to add value by selecting individual securities with superior company-specific fundamental attributes or relative valuations that they expect to outperform their industry and sector peers. This is commonly referred to as a “bottom-up” approach to portfolio construction. Invesco Advisers considers stock rankings, benchmark weightings, and capitalization outlooks in determining security weightings for individual issuers.

Invesco Advisers may consider selling a security if, for example, in its judgment, a stock’s price is approaching its target, a company’s competitive position deteriorates, a company’s management is executing strategy poorly, or more attractive alternative investment ideas have been identified.