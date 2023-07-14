Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$245 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSUMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock US Mortgage Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    23275765
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Kraeger

Fund Description

MSUMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -7.2% 18.1% 71.77%
1 Yr -5.5% -18.7% 21.2% 89.90%
3 Yr -5.0%* -23.6% 52.7% 81.19%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% 73.08%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% 73.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -31.8% 18.4% 79.20%
2021 0.1% -14.3% 15.8% 21.63%
2020 0.7% -20.2% 60.6% 45.53%
2019 0.8% -10.2% 3.6% 69.54%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -11.7% 18.1% 71.49%
1 Yr -5.5% -18.7% 38.5% 89.22%
3 Yr -5.0%* -23.6% 52.7% 81.16%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% 67.35%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% 70.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -31.8% 18.4% 79.20%
2021 0.1% -14.3% 15.8% 21.63%
2020 0.7% -20.2% 60.6% 45.53%
2019 0.8% -10.2% 3.6% 69.71%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MSUMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSUMX Category Low Category High MSUMX % Rank
Net Assets 245 M 100 124 B 68.20%
Number of Holdings 716 2 8175 35.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 132 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 43.66%
Weighting of Top 10 49.53% 4.3% 105.0% 20.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 27.46%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 27.21%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 20.04%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 14.44%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 13.85%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 12.73%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 11.28%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 10.32%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 10.18%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 9.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSUMX % Rank
Bonds 		87.68% -150.81% 180.51% 52.59%
Cash 		12.32% -261.12% 258.91% 30.55%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 68.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 55.76%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 38.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 85.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSUMX % Rank
Securitized 		57.78% 0.00% 99.65% 11.72%
Cash & Equivalents 		41.22% 0.00% 100.00% 8.67%
Corporate 		0.73% 0.00% 97.25% 90.88%
Government 		0.22% 0.00% 99.43% 83.65%
Derivative 		0.05% -0.52% 72.98% 54.48%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 41.39%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSUMX % Rank
US 		87.68% -151.11% 194.51% 10.95%
Non US 		0.00% -136.75% 104.82% 95.53%

MSUMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.01% 26.65% 91.47%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 2.29% 8.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

MSUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 98.81%

MSUMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSUMX Category Low Category High MSUMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.20% 0.00% 15.93% 56.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSUMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSUMX Category Low Category High MSUMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.65% -1.55% 11.51% 59.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSUMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MSUMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Kraeger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2009

12.76

12.8%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2014; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2006 to 2008; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2002 to 2005.

Siddharth Mehta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 26, 2016

5.76

5.8%

Siddharth Mehta, Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2017; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2016.Vice President, is a member of the Mortgage Portfolio Team within BlackRock's Americas Fixed Income Alpha Strategies. Mr. Mehta joined the Portfolio Management Group in 2008.From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Mehta was a member of BlackRock's Risk and Quantitative Analytics Group, where he was responsible for supporting the mortgage team. Mr. Mehta began his investment career with BlackRock as an analyst in the Portfolio Analytics Group. Mr. Mehta earned a BS degree, magna cum laude, in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan in 2005.

Ibrahim Incoglu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Mr. Ibrahim Incoglu is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015 and Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2014. Mr. Incoglu, a Managing Director of BlackRock, is part of the Securitized Assets Investment team and a member of Americas Fixed Income within the Alpha Strategies Group. Mr. Incoglu is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Trader on the Non-Agency desk. His responsibilities include managing Prime, Alt-a, Option Arm and Subprime positions across numerous BlackRock portfolios. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Incoglu spent more than six years on the sell side at Wachovia Securities, most recently as a Director. He was responsible for managing the synthetic ABS desk, market making and hedging activities. Prior to launching synthetic desk in 2006, Mr. Incoglu was a Senior Trader at Wachovia and traded / made markets on Alt-a, Sub-prime and 2nd liens/ HELOC's (Home Equity Line of Credit). From 2002 to 2003, Mr. Incoglu was an Associate at Bank of America Securities, where he structured up Non-Agency deals, and ran arbitrage to buy and securitize mortgage whole loans. Mr. Incoglu began his career at Ocwen Federal Bank in 2000. He focused on trading of IO's, servicing strips, as well as hedging activities of the derivatives. Mr. Incoglu earned a BS degree in civil engineering from Bogazici University in 1998, and an MBA degree in business administration from the University of Tulsa in 1999.

Samir Lakhani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2013

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

