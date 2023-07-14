Mr. Ibrahim Incoglu is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015 and Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2014. Mr. Incoglu, a Managing Director of BlackRock, is part of the Securitized Assets Investment team and a member of Americas Fixed Income within the Alpha Strategies Group. Mr. Incoglu is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Trader on the Non-Agency desk. His responsibilities include managing Prime, Alt-a, Option Arm and Subprime positions across numerous BlackRock portfolios. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Incoglu spent more than six years on the sell side at Wachovia Securities, most recently as a Director. He was responsible for managing the synthetic ABS desk, market making and hedging activities. Prior to launching synthetic desk in 2006, Mr. Incoglu was a Senior Trader at Wachovia and traded / made markets on Alt-a, Sub-prime and 2nd liens/ HELOC's (Home Equity Line of Credit). From 2002 to 2003, Mr. Incoglu was an Associate at Bank of America Securities, where he structured up Non-Agency deals, and ran arbitrage to buy and securitize mortgage whole loans. Mr. Incoglu began his career at Ocwen Federal Bank in 2000. He focused on trading of IO's, servicing strips, as well as hedging activities of the derivatives. Mr. Incoglu earned a BS degree in civil engineering from Bogazici University in 1998, and an MBA degree in business administration from the University of Tulsa in 1999.