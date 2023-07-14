Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|BMPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|71.45%
|1 Yr
|-5.5%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|90.00%
|3 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|82.36%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|78.88%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|81.87%
* Annualized
|BMPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|245 M
|100
|124 B
|68.22%
|Number of Holdings
|716
|2
|8175
|36.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|132 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|44.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.53%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|20.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMPAX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.68%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|52.62%
|Cash
|12.32%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|30.96%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|84.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|83.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|67.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|95.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMPAX % Rank
|Securitized
|57.78%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|11.97%
|Cash & Equivalents
|41.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.04%
|Corporate
|0.73%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|91.24%
|Government
|0.22%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|84.23%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|54.81%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|74.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BMPAX % Rank
|US
|87.68%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|11.34%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|97.97%
|BMPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|67.56%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|10.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|43.23%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|BMPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|43.61%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BMPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BMPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|100.00%
|BMPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.94%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|62.08%
|BMPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BMPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BMPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.43%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|67.63%
|BMPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2009
12.76
12.8%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2014; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2006 to 2008; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2002 to 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 26, 2016
5.76
5.8%
Siddharth Mehta, Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2017; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2016.Vice President, is a member of the Mortgage Portfolio Team within BlackRock's Americas Fixed Income Alpha Strategies. Mr. Mehta joined the Portfolio Management Group in 2008.From 2006 to 2008, Mr. Mehta was a member of BlackRock's Risk and Quantitative Analytics Group, where he was responsible for supporting the mortgage team. Mr. Mehta began his investment career with BlackRock as an analyst in the Portfolio Analytics Group. Mr. Mehta earned a BS degree, magna cum laude, in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Mr. Ibrahim Incoglu is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015 and Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2014. Mr. Incoglu, a Managing Director of BlackRock, is part of the Securitized Assets Investment team and a member of Americas Fixed Income within the Alpha Strategies Group. Mr. Incoglu is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Trader on the Non-Agency desk. His responsibilities include managing Prime, Alt-a, Option Arm and Subprime positions across numerous BlackRock portfolios. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Incoglu spent more than six years on the sell side at Wachovia Securities, most recently as a Director. He was responsible for managing the synthetic ABS desk, market making and hedging activities. Prior to launching synthetic desk in 2006, Mr. Incoglu was a Senior Trader at Wachovia and traded / made markets on Alt-a, Sub-prime and 2nd liens/ HELOC's (Home Equity Line of Credit). From 2002 to 2003, Mr. Incoglu was an Associate at Bank of America Securities, where he structured up Non-Agency deals, and ran arbitrage to buy and securitize mortgage whole loans. Mr. Incoglu began his career at Ocwen Federal Bank in 2000. He focused on trading of IO's, servicing strips, as well as hedging activities of the derivatives. Mr. Incoglu earned a BS degree in civil engineering from Bogazici University in 1998, and an MBA degree in business administration from the University of Tulsa in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2013
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
