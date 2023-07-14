Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$4.13
$57.2 M
0.00%
$0.00
2.94%
YTD Return
6.7%
1 yr return
-23.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-15.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-17.1%
Net Assets
$57.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.1%
Expense Ratio 2.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 135.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$4.13
$57.2 M
0.00%
$0.00
2.94%
|Period
|MSRDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|8.29%
|1 Yr
|-23.1%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-15.8%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-17.1%*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|98.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSRDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-43.9%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|100.00%
|2021
|-7.2%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|100.00%
|2020
|-5.7%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|91.44%
|2019
|1.7%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|90.86%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|98.26%
|MSRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSRDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|57.2 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|83.16%
|Number of Holdings
|98
|5
|739
|27.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.9 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|81.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.09%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|29.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSRDX % Rank
|Stocks
|101.26%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|1.54%
|Other
|0.12%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|56.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|74.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|70.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|73.33%
|Cash
|-1.38%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|97.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSRDX % Rank
|Real Estate
|96.92%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|57.89%
|Technology
|1.69%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|13.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.39%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|16.84%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|73.16%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|79.47%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|75.79%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|78.42%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|72.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|85.26%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|73.68%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|73.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSRDX % Rank
|US
|61.18%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|21.65%
|Non US
|40.08%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|23.71%
|MSRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.94%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|7.29%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|50.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.32%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|45.76%
|MSRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|77.78%
|MSRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|135.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|83.87%
|MSRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSRDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|88.21%
|MSRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MSRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSRDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.03%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|98.43%
|MSRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2006
15.76
15.8%
Angeline joined Morgan Stanley in 1997 and has been with financial industry since 1992. She is a Portfolio Manager focusing on Asian Real Estate markets and securities. Prior to joining the Firm, she was a research manager at SG Securities and a senior research analyst at Schroder Securities. Previously, she was a research analyst at BZW Securities and an appraiser and a consultant at Debenham Tewson International. Angeline received a BSc with honors from the National University of Singapore in Estate Management and a MBA from the Nanyang Technological University in Accountancy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Desmond Foong is a Portfolio Manager focusing on Asian real estate securities investing. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 and has been with financial industry since 2004. Prior to joining the firm, Desmond was an investment analyst at the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), primarily focusing on the Asian real estate and financial sectors. He received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Cambridge, and a master's degree in international and development economics from Yale University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2020
1.48
1.5%
Laurel Durkay, Chartered Financial Analyst Managing Director Laurel Durkay joined Morgan Stanley in 2020 and has 20 years of investment experience. She is the Head of Global Listed Real Assets within Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) and the lead portfolio manager for US and Global listed real estate strategies. Prior to joining MSIM, Ms. Durkay was a Senior Vice President and Global Portfolio Manager for Listed Real Estate at Cohen & Steers Capital Management for 14 years. Previously, Ms. Durkay held several positions at Citigroup, including working on asset allocation and manag
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2022
0.3
0.3%
Simon Robson Brown is a Portfolio Manager and, as a member of the firm's Listed Real Assets European research team, is responsible for the evaluation of listed real estate companies located throughout the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. In addition, Simon is responsible for the oversight of the London listed team. Simon joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 2006. Prior to that, Simon worked in various research and analyst positions at UBS and Citigroup. Simon has over 20 years of real estate investment experience. Credentials - European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) - Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales Education - B.A. Hons, Saint John’s College, Cambridge, 1995 (first)
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
