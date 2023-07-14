Home
Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Global Real Estate Portfolio

mutual fund
MSRDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$4.13 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (MRLAX) Primary A (MRLBX) Other (MGRLX) Inst (MGREX) C (MSRDX) Other (MRLEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Global Real Estate Portfolio

MSRDX | Fund

$4.13

$57.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

-23.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-15.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-17.1%

Net Assets

$57.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 135.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSRDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -17.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Global Real Estate Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Angeline Ho

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities of companies in the real estate industry, including real estate operating companies (“REOCs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar entities established outside the United States (“foreign real estate companies”). This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes.
The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in the developed countries of North America, Europe and Asia, but may also invest in emerging markets.
The Adviser and/or the Fund’s “Sub-Advisers,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited (“MSIM Limited”) and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company (“MSIM Company”), actively manage the Fund using a combination of bottom-up and
top-down methodologies. The Adviser’s and/or Sub-Advisers’ proprietary models drive the bottom-up value-driven approach for stock selection, which is utilized to identify those companies that the Adviser and/or Sub-Advisers determine represent the best relative value relative to their underlying assets and earnings. Analysts will assess real estate specific factors, broader equity factors, as well as ESG factors in their fundamental analysis in order calculate appropriate valuation metrics. Top-down considerations are also incorporated into the portfolio construction process, and the investment adviser seeks to achieve exposure across regions, countries and/or sectors and integrate forecasted fundamental inflections, macroeconomic considerations, geopolitical and country risk assessments, among other factors.
The Fund’s Adviser and/or Sub-Advisers may consider information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) in its bottom-up stock selection process when making investment decisions. The Fund’s Adviser and/or Sub-Advisers may engage with company management regarding corporate governance practices as well as what the Fund’s Adviser and/or Sub-Advisers deem to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Advisers generally considers selling a portfolio holding based upon the relative valuation ranking of securities in the investment universe.
Read More

MSRDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -7.4% 12.6% 8.29%
1 Yr -23.1% -23.1% 5.7% 100.00%
3 Yr -15.8%* -15.8% 6.1% 100.00%
5 Yr -17.1%* -17.1% 13.7% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.2% 98.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.9% -43.9% 4.5% 100.00%
2021 -7.2% -7.2% 14.9% 100.00%
2020 -5.7% -7.5% 4.4% 91.44%
2019 1.7% 0.3% 6.1% 90.86%
2018 -3.8% -6.3% 11.6% 98.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -15.4% 12.6% 8.29%
1 Yr -23.1% -23.1% 5.7% 100.00%
3 Yr -15.8%* -15.8% 6.1% 100.00%
5 Yr -17.1%* -17.1% 14.1% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% 97.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSRDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.9% -43.9% 4.5% 100.00%
2021 -7.2% -7.2% 14.9% 100.00%
2020 -5.7% -7.5% 4.4% 91.44%
2019 1.7% 0.3% 6.1% 90.86%
2018 -3.4% -6.3% 12.0% 98.26%

NAV & Total Return History

MSRDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSRDX Category Low Category High MSRDX % Rank
Net Assets 57.2 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 83.16%
Number of Holdings 98 5 739 27.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.9 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 81.44%
Weighting of Top 10 38.09% 18.1% 63.6% 29.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 7.26%
  2. Public Storage 6.57%
  3. Welltower Inc 5.43%
  4. Equinix Inc 4.61%
  5. SL Green Realty Corp 4.35%
  6. Equity Residential 3.32%
  7. AvalonBay Communities Inc 2.98%
  8. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc 2.79%
  9. Sun Communities Inc 2.76%
  10. Simon Property Group Inc 2.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSRDX % Rank
Stocks 		101.26% 3.65% 126.54% 1.54%
Other 		0.12% -33.49% 78.71% 56.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 74.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 70.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 73.33%
Cash 		-1.38% -1.38% 10.38% 97.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSRDX % Rank
Real Estate 		96.92% 72.53% 100.00% 57.89%
Technology 		1.69% 0.00% 4.92% 13.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.39% 0.00% 13.03% 16.84%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 73.16%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 79.47%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 75.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 78.42%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 72.11%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 85.26%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 73.68%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 73.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSRDX % Rank
US 		61.18% 0.00% 80.79% 21.65%
Non US 		40.08% 0.00% 99.40% 23.71%

MSRDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.94% 0.11% 27.58% 7.29%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.10% 1.50% 50.52%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.32%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.25% 45.76%

Sales Fees

MSRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 77.78%

Trading Fees

MSRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSRDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 135.00% 1.00% 165.00% 83.87%

MSRDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSRDX Category Low Category High MSRDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.11% 88.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSRDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSRDX Category Low Category High MSRDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.03% -0.23% 3.84% 98.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSRDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSRDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Angeline Ho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2006

15.76

15.8%

Angeline joined Morgan Stanley in 1997 and has been with financial industry since 1992. She is a Portfolio Manager focusing on Asian Real Estate markets and securities. Prior to joining the Firm, she was a research manager at SG Securities and a senior research analyst at Schroder Securities. Previously, she was a research analyst at BZW Securities and an appraiser and a consultant at Debenham Tewson International. Angeline received a BSc with honors from the National University of Singapore in Estate Management and a MBA from the Nanyang Technological University in Accountancy.

Desmond Foong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Desmond Foong is a Portfolio Manager focusing on Asian real estate securities investing. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 and has been with financial industry since 2004. Prior to joining the firm, Desmond was an investment analyst at the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), primarily focusing on the Asian real estate and financial sectors. He received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Cambridge, and a master's degree in international and development economics from Yale University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Laurel Durkay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2020

1.48

1.5%

Laurel Durkay, Chartered Financial Analyst Managing Director Laurel Durkay joined Morgan Stanley in 2020 and has 20 years of investment experience. She is the Head of Global Listed Real Assets within Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) and the lead portfolio manager for US and Global listed real estate strategies. Prior to joining MSIM, Ms. Durkay was a Senior Vice President and Global Portfolio Manager for Listed Real Estate at Cohen & Steers Capital Management for 14 years. Previously, Ms. Durkay held several positions at Citigroup, including working on asset allocation and manag

Simon Robson Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2022

0.3

0.3%

Simon Robson Brown is a Portfolio Manager and, as a member of the firm's Listed Real Assets European research team, is responsible for the evaluation of listed real estate companies located throughout the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. In addition, Simon is responsible for the oversight of the London listed team. Simon joined the predecessor firm of CBRE Investment Management's Listed Real Assets business in 2006. Prior to that, Simon worked in various research and analyst positions at UBS and Citigroup. Simon has over 20 years of real estate investment experience. Credentials - European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) - Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales Education - B.A. Hons, Saint John’s College, Cambridge, 1995 (first)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

