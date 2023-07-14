Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities of companies in the real estate industry, including real estate operating companies (“REOCs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar entities established outside the United States (“foreign real estate companies”). This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes.

The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in the developed countries of North America, Europe and Asia, but may also invest in emerging markets.

The Adviser and/or the Fund’s “Sub-Advisers,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited (“MSIM Limited”) and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company (“MSIM Company”), actively manage the Fund using a combination of bottom-up and

top-down methodologies. The Adviser’s and/or Sub-Advisers’ proprietary models drive the bottom-up value-driven approach for stock selection, which is utilized to identify those companies that the Adviser and/or Sub-Advisers determine represent the best relative value relative to their underlying assets and earnings. Analysts will assess real estate specific factors, broader equity factors, as well as ESG factors in their fundamental analysis in order calculate appropriate valuation metrics. Top-down considerations are also incorporated into the portfolio construction process, and the investment adviser seeks to achieve exposure across regions, countries and/or sectors and integrate forecasted fundamental inflections, macroeconomic considerations, geopolitical and country risk assessments, among other factors.

The Fund’s Adviser and/or Sub-Advisers may consider information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) in its bottom-up stock selection process when making investment decisions. The Fund’s Adviser and/or Sub-Advisers may engage with company management regarding corporate governance practices as well as what the Fund’s Adviser and/or Sub-Advisers deem to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.