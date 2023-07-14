Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.2%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$1.17 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks as represented in the Standard & Poor's 500® Index ("S&P 500® Index”) in the same proportion, to the extent feasible.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in options and futures contracts to maintain cash reserves, while being fully invested, to facilitate trading or to reduce transaction costs. The Fund may invest in such derivatives to try to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.
Investment Process: MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, uses statistical techniques to determine which stocks are to be purchased or sold to replicate the S&P 500® Index to the extent feasible. From time to time, adjustments may be made in the Fund's holdings because of changes in the composition of the S&P 500® Index. The correlation between the investment performance of the Fund and the S&P 500® Index is expected to be at least 0.95, before charges, fees and expenses, on an annual basis. A correlation of 1.00 would indicate perfect correlation, which would be achieved when the net asset value of the Fund, including the value of its dividend and capital gains distributions, increases or decreases in exact proportion to changes in the S&P 500® Index.
|Period
|MSPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|21.18%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|70.47%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|55.63%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|65.18%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|52.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|78.98%
|2021
|10.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|25.04%
|2020
|2.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|72.24%
|2019
|2.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|93.49%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|60.16%
|Period
|MSPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.2%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|18.10%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|61.26%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|55.61%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|55.73%
|10 Yr
|7.8%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|36.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|79.06%
|2021
|10.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|25.58%
|2020
|2.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|72.15%
|2019
|2.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|93.49%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|15.90%
|MSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.17 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|48.13%
|Number of Holdings
|509
|2
|4154
|12.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|323 M
|288 K
|270 B
|51.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.36%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|73.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.71%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|56.71%
|Cash
|1.29%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|40.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|14.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|15.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|9.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|10.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSPIX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|38.36%
|Healthcare
|14.29%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|52.82%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|63.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.18%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|37.98%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|44.44%
|Industrials
|8.30%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|62.86%
|Consumer Defense
|7.33%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|33.11%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|45.97%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|40.11%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|36.53%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|58.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSPIX % Rank
|US
|97.66%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|38.26%
|Non US
|1.05%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|68.12%
|MSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|86.74%
|Management Fee
|0.16%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|16.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|11.28%
|MSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.32%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|52.27%
|MSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.19%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|20.84%
|MSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 03, 2019
|$7.918
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.903
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2017
|$0.916
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2016
|$1.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.857
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2014
|$0.740
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.683
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.575
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.448
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 1996
25.59
25.6%
Francis Ok is a Managing Director at MacKay Shields LLC and has been with the firm or its predecessors since 1994. Mr. Ok is also responsible for managing and running the equity trading desk. He is a Senior Vice President, Head of Trading at Cornerstone. Francis is also a Lead Portfolio Manager, responsible for the firm’s Passive Equity index strategies. Prior to joining Cornerstone, he managed the trading desk at Monitor Capital Advisors LLC. He has over 22 years of industry experience and has been working in the investment industry since 1994. Francis received his BS in Economics from Northeastern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...