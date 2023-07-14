The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks as represented in the Standard & Poor's 500® Index ("S&P 500® Index”) in the same proportion, to the extent feasible.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in options and futures contracts to maintain cash reserves, while being fully invested, to facilitate trading or to reduce transaction costs. The Fund may invest in such derivatives to try to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.

Investment Process: MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, uses statistical techniques to determine which stocks are to be purchased or sold to replicate the S&P 500® Index to the extent feasible. From time to time, adjustments may be made in the Fund's holdings because of changes in the composition of the S&P 500® Index. The correlation between the investment performance of the Fund and the S&P 500® Index is expected to be at least 0.95, before charges, fees and expenses, on an annual basis. A correlation of 1.00 would indicate perfect correlation, which would be achieved when the net asset value of the Fund, including the value of its dividend and capital gains distributions, increases or decreases in exact proportion to changes in the S&P 500® Index.