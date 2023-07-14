Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
7.5%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$343 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.1%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 101.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests in those companies that meet the quality and valuation criteria of MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund’s Subadvisor.
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign issuers. Generally, an issuer is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. The Fund invests in securities of companies which conduct business in a variety of countries, with a minimum of five countries other than the United States. This includes countries with established economies as well as emerging market countries that the Subadvisor believes present favorable opportunities. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") to obtain this exposure or for other investment purposes.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to identify investment opportunities through “bottom-up” analysis and fundamental research. The Subadvisor performs research to identify reasonably priced companies with competitive market advantages that it believes are able to benefit from long-term market trends and that the Subadvisor believes are able to sustain earnings growth over long periods of time, regardless of economic climate. The Subadvisor employs a two-stage process which begins by identifying companies using the following investment selection criteria:
·Secular Growth Dynamics
·Competitive Positioning
·Management Quality
·Economic Sensitivity
·Concentration Risk
·Financial Leverage
·Corporate Governance
Only companies that meet the Subadvisor’s requirements for each of the investment selection criteria are considered for inclusion in the Fund. The second step in the process combines the Subadvisor’s qualitative analysis with detailed financial analysis in order to rank the return potential of each investment opportunity. These rankings determine holdings and position sizing of equity securities in the Fund.
The Subadvisor also believes that environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors contribute to long-term market trends and actively considers these factors in its investment process. The Subadvisor’s ESG analysis includes its own proprietary assessments of ESG factors. In addition to proprietary research, the Subadvisor may use screening tools and, to the extent available, third party data to identify ESG risk factors that may not have been captured through its own research. The Subadvisor’s consideration of ESG risk is weighed against other criteria and therefore does not mean that any sectors or industries are explicitly excluded from the Fund.
Allocations to countries and industries are also a result of the "bottom-up" stock selection process and, as a result, may deviate from the country and industry weightings in the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund may not perform as well as its peers or benchmark during periods when the stock market favors the securities of businesses with lower operating margins, more highly leveraged balance sheets, or more economic sensitivity.
Generally, the Fund seeks to limit its investments in securities of: (i) any one company; (ii) companies in the same industry; (iii) companies located in any one country; and (iv) companies located in emerging markets (currently limited to 25% of the Fund’s assets measured at the time of investment).
The Subadvisor may sell a security if it believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, whether the security has approached full valuation, if the investment thesis is invalidated, if superior opportunities to redeploy exist or emerge, or if industry group or country weights or individual positions need to be adjusted.
|Period
|MSIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|95.18%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|89.91%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|76.54%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|79.83%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|43.80%
* Annualized
|MSIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|343 M
|167 K
|150 B
|71.33%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|5
|516
|50.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|121 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|72.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.08%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|39.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.47%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|71.43%
|Cash
|4.53%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|28.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|91.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|92.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|91.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|91.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSIIX % Rank
|Technology
|22.00%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|21.20%
|Financial Services
|20.34%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|10.83%
|Healthcare
|18.04%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|20.51%
|Industrials
|14.06%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|63.13%
|Basic Materials
|11.29%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|12.90%
|Communication Services
|5.91%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|33.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.54%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|97.24%
|Consumer Defense
|2.49%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|91.24%
|Real Estate
|2.32%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|9.91%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|96.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|98.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSIIX % Rank
|Non US
|82.59%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|88.25%
|US
|12.88%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|15.21%
|MSIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|50.47%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|88.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|MSIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|101.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|94.79%
|MSIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.51%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|22.99%
|MSIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MSIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.39%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|42.00%
|MSIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.595
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.415
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.381
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2008
|$0.942
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2007
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2006
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2004
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Carlos Garcia-Tunon is a Senior Managing Director at MacKay Shields LLC and Head of the Fundamental Equity Team, as well as the team’s Lead Portfolio Manager. He has been a portfolio manager for the MainStay MacKay International Equity Fund since 2013. Prior to 2011, Mr. Garcia-Tunon was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, focusing on international and global equities. He received his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Robert Toigo Foundation fellow, and obtained his BS in finance from Georgetown University. He has been in the investment management industry since 1999. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2017
4.83
4.8%
Ian Murdoch is a Director at MacKay Shields LLC and has been a portfolio manager for the MainStay MacKay International Equity Fund since 2017. Mr. Murdoch has been with the firm, including predecessor entities, since 2009. He is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager & Senior Analyst on the Fundamental Equity investment team at Cornerstone. Prior to joining Cornerstone, Ian was a Research Analyst at MacKay Shields in the International Equity Division. Before joining MacKay Shields in 2009, he was an Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer Capital and at Clay Finlay LLC. In his previous roles, Ian followed a number of sectors including Energy, Materials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, and Utilities. Ian graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University and is a CFA charterholder. He has been working in the investment industry since 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2017
4.83
4.8%
Lawrence Rosenberg, CFA is a Portfolio Manager & Senior Analyst on the Fundamental Equity investment team. Lawrence joined MacKay Shields, including predecessor entities, in 2009 as a Research Analyst. Prior to joining MacKay Shields, he was a buy-side Analyst at Nomura Asset Management, responsible for covering all North American financial institutions. Earlier in his career, Lawrence worked for Goldman Sachs as a sell-side equity Analyst covering various financial institutions out of New York, Sydney and London. Lawrence received his BS in Electrical Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University and a BA in Music from The Peabody Conservatory of Music. He is also a CFA charterholder. He has been in the finance industry researching global equities since 1998.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
