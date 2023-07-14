Home
Trending ETFs

MainStay MacKay International Equity Fund

mutual fund
MIFDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.11 -0.03 -0.19%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
B (MINEX) Primary A (MSEAX) C (MIECX) Retirement (MIERX) Inst (MSIIX) Retirement (MIRRX) Retirement (MIFRX) Inv (MINNX) Retirement (MIFDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay MacKay International Equity Fund

MIFDX | Fund

$16.11

$343 M

0.53%

$0.08

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.5%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$343 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 101.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay MacKay International Equity Fund

MIFDX | Fund

$16.11

$343 M

0.53%

$0.08

0.98%

MIFDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay MacKay International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    13859112
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Carlos Garcia-Tunon

Fund Description

The Fund invests in those companies that meet the quality and valuation criteria of MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund’s Subadvisor.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign issuers. Generally, an issuer is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. The Fund invests in securities of companies which conduct business in a variety of countries, with a minimum of five countries other than the United States. This includes countries with established economies as well as emerging market countries that the Subadvisor believes present favorable opportunities. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") to obtain this exposure or for other investment purposes.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to identify investment opportunities through “bottom-up” analysis and fundamental research. The Subadvisor performs research to identify reasonably priced companies with competitive market advantages that it believes are able to benefit from long-term market trends and that the Subadvisor believes are able to sustain earnings growth over long periods of time, regardless of economic climate. The Subadvisor employs a two-stage process which begins by identifying companies using the following investment selection criteria:

·Secular Growth Dynamics

·Competitive Positioning

·Management Quality

·Economic Sensitivity

·Concentration Risk

·Financial Leverage

·Corporate Governance

Only companies that meet the Subadvisor’s requirements for each of the investment selection criteria are considered for inclusion in the Fund. The second step in the process combines the Subadvisor’s qualitative analysis with detailed financial analysis in order to rank the return potential of each investment opportunity. These rankings determine holdings and position sizing of equity securities in the Fund.

The Subadvisor also believes that environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors contribute to long-term market trends and actively considers these factors in its investment process. The Subadvisor’s ESG analysis includes its own proprietary assessments of ESG factors. In addition to proprietary research, the Subadvisor may use screening tools and, to the extent available, third party data to identify ESG risk factors that may not have been captured through its own research. The Subadvisor’s consideration of ESG risk is weighed against other criteria and therefore does not mean that any sectors or industries are explicitly excluded from the Fund.

Allocations to countries and industries are also a result of the "bottom-up" stock selection process and, as a result, may deviate from the country and industry weightings in the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund may not perform as well as its peers or benchmark during periods when the stock market favors the securities of businesses with lower operating margins, more highly leveraged balance sheets, or more economic sensitivity.

Generally, the Fund seeks to limit its investments in securities of: (i) any one company; (ii) companies in the same industry; (iii) companies located in any one country; and (iv) companies located in emerging markets (currently limited to 25% of the Fund’s assets measured at the time of investment).

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, whether the security has approached full valuation, if the investment thesis is invalidated, if superior opportunities to redeploy exist or emerge, or if industry group or country weights or individual positions need to be adjusted.

Read More

MIFDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -15.6% 24.4% 95.41%
1 Yr 7.7% -15.2% 26.9% 90.14%
3 Yr N/A* -27.5% 9.4% 28.71%
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% 57.96%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% 91.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -49.5% -11.5% 49.42%
2021 -1.3% -11.8% 9.8% 62.41%
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -35.3% 24.4% 92.89%
1 Yr 7.7% -46.8% 26.9% 86.70%
3 Yr N/A* -27.5% 13.1% 26.73%
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% 54.57%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% 89.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -49.5% -11.5% 49.42%
2021 -1.3% -11.8% 9.8% 62.41%
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MIFDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIFDX Category Low Category High MIFDX % Rank
Net Assets 343 M 167 K 150 B 70.64%
Number of Holdings 71 5 516 50.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 121 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 71.89%
Weighting of Top 10 35.08% 10.3% 99.1% 39.17%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIFDX % Rank
Stocks 		95.47% 88.72% 101.51% 70.74%
Cash 		4.53% -1.51% 11.28% 27.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 89.17%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 89.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 86.87%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 87.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIFDX % Rank
Technology 		22.00% 1.51% 38.21% 20.51%
Financial Services 		20.34% 0.00% 38.62% 10.14%
Healthcare 		18.04% 1.36% 29.58% 19.82%
Industrials 		14.06% 0.68% 31.28% 62.44%
Basic Materials 		11.29% 0.00% 23.15% 12.21%
Communication Services 		5.91% 0.00% 41.13% 33.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.54% 0.00% 46.28% 96.54%
Consumer Defense 		2.49% 0.00% 28.66% 90.55%
Real Estate 		2.32% 0.00% 17.78% 9.22%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 93.32%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 96.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIFDX % Rank
Non US 		82.59% 70.50% 101.51% 87.56%
US 		12.88% 0.00% 25.68% 14.52%

MIFDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.01% 37.19% 60.75%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.00% 1.50% 87.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

MIFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 101.00% 7.00% 330.00% 94.01%

MIFDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIFDX Category Low Category High MIFDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 6.96% 22.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIFDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIFDX Category Low Category High MIFDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.40% -1.69% 3.16% 41.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIFDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIFDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Carlos Garcia-Tunon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Carlos Garcia-Tunon is a Senior Managing Director at MacKay Shields LLC and Head of the Fundamental Equity Team, as well as the team’s Lead Portfolio Manager. He has been a portfolio manager for the MainStay MacKay International Equity Fund since 2013. Prior to 2011, Mr. Garcia-Tunon was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, focusing on international and global equities. He received his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Robert Toigo Foundation fellow, and obtained his BS in finance from Georgetown University. He has been in the investment management industry since 1999. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Ian Murdoch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2017

4.83

4.8%

Ian Murdoch is a Director at MacKay Shields LLC and has been a portfolio manager for the MainStay MacKay International Equity Fund since 2017. Mr. Murdoch has been with the firm, including predecessor entities, since 2009. He is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager & Senior Analyst on the Fundamental Equity investment team at Cornerstone. Prior to joining Cornerstone, Ian was a Research Analyst at MacKay Shields in the International Equity Division. Before joining MacKay Shields in 2009, he was an Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer Capital and at Clay Finlay LLC. In his previous roles, Ian followed a number of sectors including Energy, Materials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, and Utilities. Ian graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University and is a CFA charterholder. He has been working in the investment industry since 2000.

Lawrence Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2017

4.83

4.8%

Lawrence Rosenberg, CFA is a Portfolio Manager & Senior Analyst on the Fundamental Equity investment team. Lawrence joined MacKay Shields, including predecessor entities, in 2009 as a Research Analyst. Prior to joining MacKay Shields, he was a buy-side Analyst at Nomura Asset Management, responsible for covering all North American financial institutions. Earlier in his career, Lawrence worked for Goldman Sachs as a sell-side equity Analyst covering various financial institutions out of New York, Sydney and London. Lawrence received his BS in Electrical Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University and a BA in Music from The Peabody Conservatory of Music. He is also a CFA charterholder. He has been in the finance industry researching global equities since 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

