Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of smaller companies that the Fund’s subadvisers believe offer potential for long-term growth. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2000 ® Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (as of December 31, 2021, between $31.57 million and $13.98 billion). Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. While most assets typically will be invested in common stocks of U.S. companies, the Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.