MassMutual Small Cap Growth Equity Fund

mutual fund
MSGZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.12 -0.09 -0.63%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (MMGEX) Primary S (MSCYX) Retirement (MSGSX) Other (MSGLX) Retirement (MSGNX) Inst (MSGZX) Retirement (MSERX)
Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$565 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSGZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Small Cap Growth Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Fitzpatrick

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of smaller companies that the Fund’s subadvisers believe offer potential for long-term growth. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (as of December 31, 2021, between $31.57 million and $13.98 billion). Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. While most assets typically will be invested in common stocks of U.S. companies, the Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”) and Invesco Advisers, Inc. (“Invesco Advisers”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Each subadviser employs a growth-based investment approach and may perform a number of analyses in considering whether to buy or sell a security for the Fund. Wellington Management uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analyses to identify small-cap companies that it believes are experiencing or will experience rapid earnings or revenue growth. Invesco Advisers uses fundamental research to select securities for the Fund’s portfolio. Each subadviser may consider selling a security for the Fund if, for example, in its judgment, target prices are reached, future upside potential is limited, company fundamentals are no longer attractive, superior purchase candidates are identified, or market capitalization ceilings are exceeded.
Read More

MSGZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -21.9% 50.1% 57.58%
1 Yr 16.5% -72.8% 36.6% 17.31%
3 Yr -3.3%* -54.3% 47.2% 50.87%
5 Yr -5.0%* -42.7% 12.5% 58.15%
10 Yr -3.1%* -23.2% 11.9% 69.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.9% -82.1% 547.9% 20.48%
2021 -7.1% -69.3% 196.9% 66.72%
2020 9.4% -28.2% 32.1% 42.47%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 58.56%
2018 -4.7% -14.5% 20.4% 64.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -24.8% 50.1% 56.57%
1 Yr 16.5% -72.8% 36.6% 16.47%
3 Yr -3.3%* -54.3% 47.2% 50.87%
5 Yr -5.0%* -42.7% 14.6% 66.23%
10 Yr 3.4%* -20.1% 12.6% 48.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.9% -82.1% 547.9% 20.48%
2021 -7.1% -69.3% 196.9% 66.90%
2020 9.4% -28.2% 32.1% 42.47%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 58.56%
2018 -4.7% -14.5% 20.4% 74.29%

NAV & Total Return History

MSGZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSGZX Category Low Category High MSGZX % Rank
Net Assets 565 M 183 K 28 B 50.50%
Number of Holdings 250 6 1336 11.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.5 M 59 K 2.7 B 60.87%
Weighting of Top 10 10.95% 5.9% 100.0% 93.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 1.58%
  2. Medpace Holdings Inc 1.42%
  3. Bandwidth Inc Class A 1.23%
  4. Chart Industries Inc 1.16%
  10. Tower Semiconductor Ltd 1.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSGZX % Rank
Stocks 		96.16% 77.52% 101.30% 68.90%
Cash 		3.84% -1.30% 22.49% 23.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 10.70%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 27.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 7.53%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 7.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSGZX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.15% 0.00% 47.90% 69.57%
Industrials 		19.84% 0.00% 36.64% 19.73%
Technology 		19.56% 2.91% 75.51% 81.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.71% 0.00% 40.68% 65.72%
Financial Services 		9.04% 0.00% 42.95% 26.76%
Real Estate 		6.16% 0.00% 15.31% 10.87%
Energy 		4.21% 0.00% 55.49% 24.92%
Consumer Defense 		3.41% 0.00% 13.56% 58.19%
Communication Services 		3.34% 0.00% 15.31% 29.60%
Basic Materials 		2.38% 0.00% 10.30% 54.18%
Utilities 		1.21% 0.00% 5.57% 10.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSGZX % Rank
US 		93.11% 67.06% 99.56% 55.85%
Non US 		3.05% 0.00% 26.08% 57.36%

MSGZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.05% 27.56% 82.37%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.05% 4.05% 48.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 27.96%

Sales Fees

MSGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 3.00% 439.00% 67.12%

MSGZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSGZX Category Low Category High MSGZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 6.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSGZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSGZX Category Low Category High MSGZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.37% -4.08% 1.10% 18.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSGZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSGZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Fitzpatrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2001

20.51

20.5%

Daniel J. Fitzpatrick, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management Company LLP. He has worked in investment management since 1997, has been with Wellington Management since 1998. Education: B.S., Boston College.

Steven Angeli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2004

18.1

18.1%

Steven C. Angeli, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Steve serves as a portfolio manager and co-leader of the Growth Opportunities Team. He is also a member of both the Growth and Capital Appreciation Investment Groups. His investment focus has been on small- and mid-cap growth companies globally. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Steve was an associate analyst focusing on fixed income securities, including debt/equity private placements at Fidelity Management and Research (1990 — 1992). Steve earned his MBA from the University of Virginia (Darden, 1994) and his BS in finance from Boston College (1990). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Ronald Zibelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2015

6.9

6.9%

Mr. Zibelli has been a Senior Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since January 2014 and a Senior Portfolio Manager since May 2006. He was a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds from May 2006 to January 2014. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, he spent six years at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, during which time he was a Managing Director and Small Cap Growth Team Leader. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, Mr. Zibelli spent 12 years with Chase Manhattan Bank, including two years as Senior Portfolio Manager at Chase Asset Management.

Ash Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2015

6.9

6.9%

Mr. Shah has been a Senior Portfolio Manager of OppenheimerFunds since January 2014 and a Vice President since February 2006. Mr. Shah was a Senior Research Analyst from February 2006 to January 2014. Prior to joining the OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Shah was a Vice President and Senior Analyst with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. Prior to that, he was a Vice President and Senior Analyst with BlackRock Financial Management.

John Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2018

4.33

4.3%

John V. Schneider, CFA, is a Vice President and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management Company LLP. Prior to joining Wellington Management Company LLP in 2016 as an investment professional, Mr. Schneider worked at Granahan Investment Management (2006-2016) as a portfolio manager and equity research analyst specializing in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Prior to joining GIMI in 2006, Mr. Schneider was a Vice President and equities analyst for MFS Investment Management (2000-2006) in Boston, Massachusetts. Education: AB, Dartmouth College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Ranjit Ramachandran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Ranjit Ramachandran, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management. Mr. Ramachandran joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

