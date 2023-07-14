Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
13.3%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.0%
Net Assets
$885 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.1%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MSGGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|50.34%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|91.09%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|72.05%
|5 Yr
|-8.0%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|78.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSGGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.2%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|68.77%
|2021
|-10.0%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|81.55%
|2020
|7.8%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|60.75%
|2019
|3.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|86.37%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|22.86%
|MSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSGGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|885 M
|183 K
|28 B
|39.13%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|6
|1336
|26.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|263 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|40.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.05%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|42.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSGGX % Rank
|Stocks
|86.66%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|99.67%
|Cash
|7.92%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|4.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|3.43%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|0.84%
|Other
|1.99%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|4.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|72.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|70.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSGGX % Rank
|Industrials
|28.51%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|3.68%
|Healthcare
|23.36%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|48.66%
|Technology
|20.96%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|77.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.67%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|20.90%
|Consumer Defense
|3.84%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|49.16%
|Financial Services
|3.22%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|86.12%
|Communication Services
|2.50%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|47.32%
|Basic Materials
|1.18%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|74.92%
|Utilities
|0.51%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|21.74%
|Energy
|0.24%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|72.58%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|91.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSGGX % Rank
|US
|83.59%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|90.47%
|Non US
|3.07%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|57.19%
|MSGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|55.42%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|89.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|MSGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|53.70%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSGGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|23.93%
|MSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSGGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|73.58%
|MSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSGGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.75%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|51.86%
|MSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.925
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2013
8.46
8.5%
Mr. Schaub, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners, He has worked in investment management since 2000, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, has been with ArrowMark Partners since 2013, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since 2016. Brian graduated cum laude from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and won the Arthur B. Graves, Class of 1858, Essay Prize in Economics for his work on Dell Computer. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2013
8.46
8.5%
Mr. Meade, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners. He has worked in investment management since 1998, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, joined Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC in May 2013. Mr. Prior to joining Arrowpoint, Mr. Meade served as an Equity Research Analyst, Co-Portfolio Manager and Executive Vice President AT Janus Capital (2001-2013). Prior to joining Janus Capital, he was a financial analyst for Goldman Sachs’ global investment research team. Chad graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
