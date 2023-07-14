Home
Trending ETFs

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
MSGAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.54 -0.1 -0.86%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MISGX) Primary A (MSGAX) Other (MSGGX) Inst (MSGRX) C (MSGCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund

MSGAX | Fund

$11.54

$885 M

0.00%

1.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.7%

Net Assets

$885 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Meridian
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chad Meade

Fund Description

The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (including, but not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common and preferred stocks) of U.S. small capitalization companies. In the view of the Investment Adviser, small capitalization companies are defined as companies whose total market capitalization falls within the range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Growth Index or the S&P SmallCap 600® Index at the time of purchase. Both indices are broad indices of small capitalization stocks. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies in these indices ranged from approximately $15 million to $10.831 billion. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of companies of any market capitalization. 
The portfolio managers apply a “bottom up” fundamental research process in selecting investments. In other words, the portfolio managers analyze individual companies to determine if a company presents an attractive investment opportunity and if it is consistent with the Fund’s investment strategies and policies. 
Read More

MSGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -21.9% 50.1% 51.68%
1 Yr -0.1% -72.8% 36.6% 92.61%
3 Yr -7.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 75.87%
5 Yr -8.7%* -42.7% 12.5% 82.41%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.8% -82.1% 547.9% 70.82%
2021 -10.7% -69.3% 196.9% 84.66%
2020 7.7% -28.2% 32.1% 63.80%
2019 2.9% -3.2% 9.3% 87.66%
2018 -2.4% -14.5% 20.4% 24.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -24.8% 50.1% 50.84%
1 Yr -0.1% -72.8% 36.6% 90.42%
3 Yr -7.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 75.87%
5 Yr -8.7%* -42.7% 14.6% 83.86%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.8% -82.1% 547.9% 70.82%
2021 -10.7% -69.3% 196.9% 84.66%
2020 7.7% -28.2% 32.1% 63.80%
2019 2.9% -3.2% 9.3% 87.66%
2018 -2.4% -14.5% 20.4% 45.90%

NAV & Total Return History

MSGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSGAX Category Low Category High MSGAX % Rank
Net Assets 885 M 183 K 28 B 38.63%
Number of Holdings 128 6 1336 26.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 263 M 59 K 2.7 B 39.97%
Weighting of Top 10 24.05% 5.9% 100.0% 41.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 3.22%
  2. Matson Inc 2.88%
  3. Skechers USA Inc Class A 2.86%
  4. DraftKings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.85%
  5. Frontdoor Inc 2.53%
  6. Mimecast Ltd 2.48%
  7. BioTelemetry Inc 2.45%
  8. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc 2.44%
  9. Trinet Group Inc 2.36%
  10. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc 2.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSGAX % Rank
Stocks 		86.66% 77.52% 101.30% 99.16%
Cash 		7.92% -1.30% 22.49% 3.85%
Preferred Stocks 		3.43% 0.00% 3.43% 0.33%
Other 		1.99% -1.57% 7.18% 4.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 11.87%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 11.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSGAX % Rank
Industrials 		28.51% 0.00% 36.64% 3.18%
Healthcare 		23.36% 0.00% 47.90% 48.16%
Technology 		20.96% 2.91% 75.51% 77.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.67% 0.00% 40.68% 20.40%
Consumer Defense 		3.84% 0.00% 13.56% 48.66%
Financial Services 		3.22% 0.00% 42.95% 85.62%
Communication Services 		2.50% 0.00% 15.31% 46.32%
Basic Materials 		1.18% 0.00% 10.30% 74.41%
Utilities 		0.51% 0.00% 5.57% 21.24%
Energy 		0.24% 0.00% 55.49% 72.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 77.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSGAX % Rank
US 		83.59% 67.06% 99.56% 89.97%
Non US 		3.07% 0.00% 26.08% 56.69%

MSGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.05% 27.56% 27.46%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 85.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 32.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

MSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 8.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 7.41%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 3.00% 439.00% 22.37%

MSGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSGAX Category Low Category High MSGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 16.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSGAX Category Low Category High MSGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.10% -4.08% 1.10% 0.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chad Meade

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2013

8.46

8.5%

Mr. Meade, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners. He has worked in investment management since 1998, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, joined Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC in May 2013. Mr. Prior to joining Arrowpoint, Mr. Meade served as an Equity Research Analyst, Co-Portfolio Manager and Executive Vice President AT Janus Capital (2001-2013). Prior to joining Janus Capital, he was a financial analyst for Goldman Sachs’ global investment research team. Chad graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.

Brian Schaub

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2013

8.46

8.5%

Mr. Schaub, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners, He has worked in investment management since 2000, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, has been with ArrowMark Partners since 2013, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since 2016. Brian graduated cum laude from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and won the Arthur B. Graves, Class of 1858, Essay Prize in Economics for his work on Dell Computer. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

