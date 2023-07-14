Home
Trending ETFs

MSFLX (Mutual Fund)

MSFLX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

Net Assets

$3.42 B

Holdings in Top 10

58.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSFLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Global Franchise Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Lock

Fund Description

The Fund’s “Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc., and the Fund’s “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited (“MSIM Limited”), seek long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world that they believe have, among other things, sustainable competitive advantages, capable management and financial strength. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in securities of issuers from at least three different countries, which may include the United States.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser seek to invest in high quality companies they believe have strong business franchises, strong cash flows, modest capital requirements, balance sheet strength, capable management, and that typically return cash to shareholders. The franchise focus of the Fund is based on the Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s belief that the company’s intangible assets underpinning a strong business franchise (such as brands and networks) are difficult to create or to replicate and that carefully selected franchise companies can yield above-average potential for long-term capital appreciation.
As an essential and integrated part of the investment process, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser assesses relevant factors material to long-term sustainably high returns on operating capital including environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and seeks to engage with company management teams as part of this. Subject to the Fund’s investment objective the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser retains discretion over which investments are selected. In exercising this discretion, ESG factors are not the sole determinant of whether an investment can be made or a holding can remain in the Fund’s portfolio, but instead the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser considers material risks or opportunities in any of the ESG areas which could threaten or enhance high returns on operating capital of a company.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser rely on their research capabilities, analytical resources and judgment to identify and monitor franchise businesses meeting their investment criteria. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believe that the number of issuers with strong business franchises meeting their criteria may be limited, and accordingly, the Fund may concentrate its holdings in a relatively small number of companies and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a single issuer. The Fund’s equity investments may include convertible securities.
The Fund typically invests in issuers of equity securities with a market capitalization greater than $2 billion. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally consider selling a portfolio holding when they determine that the holding no longer satisfies their investment criteria or that replacing the holding with another investment should improve the Fund’s valuation and/or quality.
The Fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities.
MSFLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -35.6% 29.2% 76.40%
1 Yr 13.0% 17.3% 252.4% 94.89%
3 Yr 4.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 40.02%
5 Yr 5.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 52.48%
10 Yr 5.3%* -6.9% 18.3% 23.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -24.3% 957.1% 64.66%
2021 8.8% -38.3% 47.1% 36.28%
2020 3.0% -54.2% 0.6% 5.92%
2019 5.5% -76.0% 54.1% 44.36%
2018 -1.4% -26.1% 47.8% 58.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -35.6% 29.2% 76.51%
1 Yr 13.0% 11.4% 252.4% 93.64%
3 Yr 4.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 37.96%
5 Yr 5.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 51.01%
10 Yr 7.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 21.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -24.3% 957.1% 64.66%
2021 8.8% -33.1% 47.1% 36.41%
2020 3.0% -44.4% 1.8% 12.92%
2019 5.5% -6.5% 54.1% 32.21%
2018 -1.3% -14.4% 47.8% 45.93%

NAV & Total Return History

MSFLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSFLX Category Low Category High MSFLX % Rank
Net Assets 3.42 B 199 K 133 B 17.21%
Number of Holdings 33 1 9075 89.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.3 B -18 M 37.6 B 13.99%
Weighting of Top 10 58.04% 9.1% 100.0% 8.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.26%
  2. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.12%
  3. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.12%
  4. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.12%
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.12%
  6. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.12%
  7. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.12%
  8. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.12%
  9. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.12%
  10. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 9.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSFLX % Rank
Stocks 		98.35% 61.84% 125.47% 54.30%
Cash 		1.64% -174.70% 23.12% 41.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 70.26%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 73.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 66.96%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 68.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSFLX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		28.98% 0.00% 73.28% 2.53%
Healthcare 		24.20% 0.00% 35.42% 7.05%
Technology 		23.23% 0.00% 49.87% 46.04%
Financial Services 		10.72% 0.00% 38.42% 79.52%
Industrials 		7.39% 0.00% 44.06% 84.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.89% 0.00% 40.94% 94.82%
Communication Services 		2.60% 0.00% 57.66% 90.20%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 92.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 92.84%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 89.54%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 96.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSFLX % Rank
US 		76.16% 0.13% 103.82% 4.52%
Non US 		22.19% 0.58% 99.46% 96.26%

MSFLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.01% 44.27% 27.02%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.82% 53.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 74.94%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.76% 54.40%

Sales Fees

MSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 395.00% 18.46%

MSFLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSFLX Category Low Category High MSFLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.10% 0.00% 3.26% 66.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSFLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSFLX Category Low Category High MSFLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -4.27% 12.65% 66.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSFLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MSFLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Lock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2009

12.97

13.0%

William is a portfolio manager and head of the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1994 and has been with financial industry since 1992. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston’s Corporate Finance Group, and was a management consultant with Arthur D. Little. William received a B.A. in modern history from Keble College, Oxford. William is a longstanding sponsor of the creative arts, including Glyndebourne Opera.

Vladimir Demine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2009

12.93

12.9%

Vladimir is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has been with financial industry since 2002. Prior to joining the firm, Vladimir worked for UBS Global Asset Management in London, where he was an analyst responsible for stock selection of consumer staples holdings in key client mandates. Vladimir received a M.Sc. in investment management with Distinction from City University (CASS) Business School and a Master?s in finance with Distinction from St Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance.

Bruno Paulson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2009

12.93

12.9%

Bruno is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, Bruno worked for Sanford Bernstein in London, where he was a Senior Analyst covering the financial sector for eight years. Previously, he was a manager at the Boston Consulting Group where he focused on the financial services industry. Bruno has an MBA from INSEAD where he received the Ford Prize for graduating top of class. He was also a Research Fellow in Political Economy at Nuffield College, Oxford, and received a B.A. in Politics, Philosophy and Economics with 1st Class Honors from Keble College, Oxford. Bruno was a parent-founder of The Rise School, a free school for children with high-functioning autism. He is a governor at Kensington Aldridge Academy, where he chairs the Business Committee.

Marcus Watson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2013

9.34

9.3%

Marcus is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 and has been with financial industry since 2008. Marcus received a B.Sc in psychology from the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Nic Sochovsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Nic is a portfolio manager for the London based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2015 and has been with financial industry since 1998. Prior to joining the team, Nic worked for Credit Suisse within a top industry ranked consumer staples team covering Food manufacturing, HPC, beverages and tobacco. Before that he headed the consumer research team at Unicredit and was a senior analyst at Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers covering pan-European Food manufacturing and HPC. Nic received a B.A. in Economics from Sheffield University. Nic is a longtime supporter of Place 2Be, the leading national children’s mental health charity.

Alex Gabriele

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Alex is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley from Sloane Robinson LLP in 2012 and has been with financial industry since 2009. Prior to joining the team, Alex was responsible for stock selection across the cyclical universe, predominantly in Asia ex-Japan. Alex holds a B.A in Natural Sciences from Trinity College, Cambridge.

Richard Perrott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Richard is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2015 and has been with financial industry since 2006. Prior to joining the team, Richard was an equity research analyst at Autonomous Research covering specialty financials. Before that Richard covered financials at Berenberg Bank and financials and healthcare at Sanford Bernstein. Richard received an M.A in Mathematics and Philosophy from St Edmund Hall, Oxford. Richard is a trustee of Shrewsbury House Community Association.

Nathan Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Nathan is a portfolio manager on the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in July 2017 and has been with financial industry since 2000. Prior to joining the team, Nathan was a Partner/Senior Analyst and developed markets equities generalist at Sloane Robinson. Prior to that he worked in equity research in Merrill Lynch’s Specialty Finance team and before that he qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte. He holds a BSc in Mathematics from Imperial College with 1st Class Honours, receiving the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications prize in his final year.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

