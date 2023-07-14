The Fund’s “Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc., and the Fund’s “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited (“MSIM Limited”), seek long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world that they believe have, among other things, sustainable competitive advantages, capable management and financial strength. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in securities of issuers from at least three different countries, which may include the United States.

The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser seek to invest in high quality companies they believe have strong business franchises, strong cash flows, modest capital requirements, balance sheet strength, capable management, and that typically return cash to shareholders. The franchise focus of the Fund is based on the Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s belief that the company’s intangible assets underpinning a strong business franchise (such as brands and networks) are difficult to create or to replicate and that carefully selected franchise companies can yield above-average potential for long-term capital appreciation.

As an essential and integrated part of the investment process, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser assesses relevant factors material to long-term sustainably high returns on operating capital including environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and seeks to engage with company management teams as part of this. Subject to the Fund’s investment objective the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser retains discretion over which investments are selected. In exercising this discretion, ESG factors are not the sole determinant of whether an investment can be made or a holding can remain in the Fund’s portfolio, but instead the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser considers material risks or opportunities in any of the ESG areas which could threaten or enhance high returns on operating capital of a company.

The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser rely on their research capabilities, analytical resources and judgment to identify and monitor franchise businesses meeting their investment criteria. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believe that the number of issuers with strong business franchises meeting their criteria may be limited, and accordingly, the Fund may concentrate its holdings in a relatively small number of companies and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a single issuer. The Fund’s equity investments may include convertible securities.

The Fund typically invests in issuers of equity securities with a market capitalization greater than $2 billion. The Adviser and/or Sub- Adviser generally consider selling a portfolio holding when they determine that the holding no longer satisfies their investment criteria or that replacing the holding with another investment should improve the Fund’s valuation and/or quality.