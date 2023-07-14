Home
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund

mutual fund
MSCMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.46 -0.13 -1.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CPODX) Primary Other (CPOCX) A (CPOAX) Inst (MCRTX) C (MSCMX) Other (MBIRX)
MSCMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 41.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -40.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -20.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Insight Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dennis Lynch

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a portfolio of common stocks of companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the capitalization range of the companies comprising the Russell 3000® Growth Index, which as of December 31, 2021 was between $8.6 million and $2.7 trillion. The Adviser seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in established and emerging companies. The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser typically invests in unique companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages with above average business visibility, the ability to deploy capital at high rates of return, strong balance sheets and an attractive risk/reward. The Fund may invest in equity securities. The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments as discussed herein. These derivative instruments will be counted toward the Fund’s exposure in the types of securities listed herein to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to such securities.
The Adviser actively integrates sustainability into the investment process by using environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to investment decision-making. The Adviser seeks to understand how environmental and social initiatives within companies can create value by strengthening durable competitive advantages, creating growth opportunities, driving profitability and/or aligning with secular growth trends. The Adviser generally engages with company management teams to discuss their ESG practices, with the aim of identifying how sustainability themes present opportunities and risks that can be material to the value of the security over the long-term. Other aspects of the investment
process include a proprietary, systematic evaluation of governance policies, specifically focusing on compensation alignment on long-term value creation. Although consideration of ESG factors is incorporated into the investment process, it is only one of many tools the Adviser utilizes to make investment decisions.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, including emerging market securities and securities classified as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) or Global Depositary Shares (“GDSs”), foreign U.S. dollar-denominated securities that are traded on a U.S. exchange or local shares of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest in privately placed and restricted securities.
MSCMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 41.2% -41.7% 64.0% 5.17%
1 Yr -46.2% -46.2% 77.9% 100.00%
3 Yr -40.4%* -42.0% 28.4% 99.91%
5 Yr -20.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 99.09%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 76.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -82.7% -85.9% 81.6% 99.83%
2021 -13.8% -31.0% 26.7% 98.31%
2020 23.5% -13.0% 34.8% 2.55%
2019 4.4% -6.0% 10.6% 80.70%
2018 -0.2% -15.9% 2.0% 7.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 41.2% -41.7% 64.0% 4.76%
1 Yr -46.2% -46.2% 77.9% 100.00%
3 Yr -40.4%* -42.0% 28.4% 99.91%
5 Yr -20.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 99.16%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 75.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -82.7% -85.9% 81.6% 99.83%
2021 -13.8% -31.0% 26.7% 98.31%
2020 23.5% -13.0% 34.8% 2.55%
2019 4.4% -6.0% 10.6% 80.70%
2018 -0.1% -15.9% 3.1% 17.62%

NAV & Total Return History

MSCMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSCMX Category Low Category High MSCMX % Rank
Net Assets 2.29 B 189 K 222 B 38.81%
Number of Holdings 57 2 3509 56.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.87 B -1.37 M 104 B 32.87%
Weighting of Top 10 49.34% 11.4% 116.5% 35.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 7.49%
  2. Cloudflare Inc 7.45%
  3. Snowflake Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 6.47%
  4. Coupa Software Inc 5.54%
  5. Roblox Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.45%
  6. Uber Technologies Inc 5.35%
  7. DoorDash Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.17%
  8. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 5.10%
  9. Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg 4.84%
  10. Twitter Inc 4.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSCMX % Rank
Stocks 		95.18% 50.26% 104.50% 89.34%
Other 		2.91% -2.66% 17.15% 3.36%
Cash 		1.88% -10.83% 49.73% 41.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 4.41% 9.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 71.56%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 70.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSCMX % Rank
Technology 		58.18% 0.00% 65.70% 0.90%
Healthcare 		15.50% 0.00% 39.76% 24.59%
Communication Services 		14.78% 0.00% 66.40% 13.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.86% 0.00% 62.57% 89.59%
Financial Services 		1.90% 0.00% 43.06% 95.16%
Utilities 		0.50% 0.00% 16.07% 22.54%
Real Estate 		0.28% 0.00% 16.05% 61.48%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 97.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 87.21%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 96.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 90.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSCMX % Rank
US 		79.69% 34.69% 100.00% 97.62%
Non US 		15.49% 0.00% 54.22% 2.38%

MSCMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.80% 0.01% 20.29% 10.02%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 48.85%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.08%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 1.02% 41.75%

Sales Fees

MSCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 72.06%

Trading Fees

MSCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 0.00% 316.74% 81.84%

MSCMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSCMX Category Low Category High MSCMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 74.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSCMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSCMX Category Low Category High MSCMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.62% -6.13% 1.75% 98.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSCMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MSCMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dennis Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2002

19.59

19.6%

Dennis is the Head of the Counterpoint Global team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a sell-side analyst for J.P. Morgan Securities. Dennis received a B.A. in political science from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. with honors in finance from Columbia University.

David Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2002

19.59

19.6%

Dave Cohen is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1993 and has has been with financial industry since 1988. Dave joined the team as an investor in 1999. Prior to joining the firm, Dave was a senior fund accountant at Alliance Capital. Previously, he was a fund accountant at Natwest and Wall Street Trust. Dave received a B.S. summa cum laude in management from Pace University.

Sandeep (Sam) Chainani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Sam Chainani is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1996 and has been with financial industry since 1996. Sam joined the team as an investor in 2000. Previously, he was a strategy specialist for our Inception and Discovery strategies. Sam received a B.S. in management with a concentration in finance from Binghamton University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Alexander Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2005

16.84

16.8%

Alexander Norton is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 and has been with financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining the firm, Alex was an associate in equity derivative sales and later an associate in equity research at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously, he was a bond broker with Cantor Fitzgerald. Alex received a B.A. in history from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.

Jason Yeung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Jason Yeung is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has been with financial industry since 1997. Jason joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a senior research analyst at Ramius Capital Group. Previously, he was an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank. Jason received a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and an M. Phil. in international relations from the University of Cambridge. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Armistead Nash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Armistead Nash is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has has been with financial industry since 2000. Armistead joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Armistead was an associate in investment product development at BlackRock Financial Management. Previously, he was a research analyst in high-yield research at KEA Capital. Armistead received a B.A. in history from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business Administration.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

