Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
41.2%
1 yr return
-46.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-40.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-20.6%
Net Assets
$2.29 B
Holdings in Top 10
49.3%
Expense Ratio 1.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MSCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|41.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|5.17%
|1 Yr
|-46.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-40.4%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|99.91%
|5 Yr
|-20.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|99.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|76.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-82.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|99.83%
|2021
|-13.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|98.31%
|2020
|23.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|2.55%
|2019
|4.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|80.70%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|7.24%
|Period
|MSCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|41.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|4.76%
|1 Yr
|-46.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-40.4%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|99.91%
|5 Yr
|-20.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|99.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|75.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-82.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|99.83%
|2021
|-13.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|98.31%
|2020
|23.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|2.55%
|2019
|4.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|80.70%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|17.62%
|MSCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.29 B
|189 K
|222 B
|38.81%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|2
|3509
|56.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.87 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|32.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.34%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|35.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSCMX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.18%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|89.34%
|Other
|2.91%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|3.36%
|Cash
|1.88%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|41.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|9.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|71.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|70.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSCMX % Rank
|Technology
|58.18%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|0.90%
|Healthcare
|15.50%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|24.59%
|Communication Services
|14.78%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|13.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.86%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|89.59%
|Financial Services
|1.90%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|95.16%
|Utilities
|0.50%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|22.54%
|Real Estate
|0.28%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|61.48%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|97.79%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|87.21%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|96.39%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|90.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSCMX % Rank
|US
|79.69%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|97.62%
|Non US
|15.49%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|2.38%
|MSCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.80%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|10.02%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|48.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.08%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|41.75%
|MSCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|72.06%
|MSCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|81.84%
|MSCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|74.31%
|MSCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MSCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSCMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.62%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|98.07%
|MSCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2002
19.59
19.6%
Dennis is the Head of the Counterpoint Global team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a sell-side analyst for J.P. Morgan Securities. Dennis received a B.A. in political science from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. with honors in finance from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2002
19.59
19.6%
Dave Cohen is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1993 and has has been with financial industry since 1988. Dave joined the team as an investor in 1999. Prior to joining the firm, Dave was a senior fund accountant at Alliance Capital. Previously, he was a fund accountant at Natwest and Wall Street Trust. Dave received a B.S. summa cum laude in management from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2004
17.93
17.9%
Sam Chainani is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1996 and has been with financial industry since 1996. Sam joined the team as an investor in 2000. Previously, he was a strategy specialist for our Inception and Discovery strategies. Sam received a B.S. in management with a concentration in finance from Binghamton University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2005
16.84
16.8%
Alexander Norton is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 and has been with financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining the firm, Alex was an associate in equity derivative sales and later an associate in equity research at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously, he was a bond broker with Cantor Fitzgerald. Alex received a B.A. in history from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2007
14.68
14.7%
Jason Yeung is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has been with financial industry since 1997. Jason joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a senior research analyst at Ramius Capital Group. Previously, he was an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank. Jason received a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and an M. Phil. in international relations from the University of Cambridge. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2008
13.67
13.7%
Armistead Nash is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has has been with financial industry since 2000. Armistead joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Armistead was an associate in investment product development at BlackRock Financial Management. Previously, he was a research analyst in high-yield research at KEA Capital. Armistead received a B.A. in history from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business Administration.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
