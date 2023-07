Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a portfolio of common stocks of companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, within the capitalization range of the companies comprising the Russell 3000® Growth Index, which as of December 31, 2021 was between $8.6 million and $2.7 trillion. The Adviser seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in established and emerging companies. The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser typically invests in unique companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages with above average business visibility, the ability to deploy capital at high rates of return, strong balance sheets and an attractive risk/reward. The Fund may invest in equity securities. The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments as discussed herein. These derivative instruments will be counted toward the Fund’s exposure in the types of securities listed herein to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to such securities.

The Adviser actively integrates sustainability into the investment process by using environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to investment decision-making. The Adviser seeks to understand how environmental and social initiatives within companies can create value by strengthening durable competitive advantages, creating growth opportunities, driving profitability and/or aligning with secular growth trends. The Adviser generally engages with company management teams to discuss their ESG practices, with the aim of identifying how sustainability themes present opportunities and risks that can be material to the value of the security over the long-term. Other aspects of the investment

process include a proprietary, systematic evaluation of governance policies, specifically focusing on compensation alignment on long- term value creation. Although consideration of ESG factors is incorporated into the investment process, it is only one of many tools the Adviser utilizes to make investment decisions.