Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Active International Allocation Portfolio

MSAAX | Fund

$15.73

$201 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$201 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Active International Allocation Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ben Rozin

Fund Description

The Adviser actively selects among developed and emerging countries applying its investment process to determine a country’s future economic growth and equity return potential. The Adviser utilizes a proprietary top-down framework to quantitatively and qualitatively rank countries relative to one another and relative to their own history. The Adviser’s approach combines a top-down country process with sector allocation and bottom-up stock selection. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States.
The Adviser analyzes the global economic environment and each country’s fundamentals and actively allocate the Fund’s assets among countries and sectors located throughout the world (the investment universe is developed markets, including the United States, and emerging markets, including frontier markets). Investment decisions may be implemented through sector, industry and stock-specific allocations within and across markets that best capture the top-down view. Country and sector weightings are based on relative economic, political and social fundamentals, stock valuations and investor sentiment and are a function of the Adviser’s
conviction levels, the size of the economy and liquidity. The investment process considers analysis of sustainability with respect to financial strength, environmental and social factors and governance (also referred to as ESG).
Investments are based on fundamental analysis in an effort to identify those equities that stand to benefit most from the Adviser’s current and prospective macro views and that are likely to experience attractive earnings growth prospects as a result of exposure and gearing to those top-down conditions. Investment decisions are implemented by equity positions in sectors, industries, customized baskets and/or individual stocks. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, depositary receipts, rights and warrants. The Adviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding when they determine that the position no longer satisfies their investment criteria.
The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or to earn income. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as futures, options, swaps, contracts for difference (“CFDs”) and other related instruments and techniques. The Fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are also derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities. Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s exposure in the types of securities listed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to such securities.
Read More

MSAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% 2.1% 19.2% 47.18%
1 Yr 16.3% -20.6% 27.8% 62.11%
3 Yr 1.7%* -14.8% 25.3% 77.94%
5 Yr 2.2%* -9.9% 60.8% 23.76%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 68.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -43.6% 71.3% 92.55%
2021 -3.0% -15.4% 9.4% 89.59%
2020 8.9% -10.4% 121.9% 1.81%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 8.5% 39.00%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% 0.0% 32.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -16.4% 19.2% 47.03%
1 Yr 16.3% -27.2% 27.8% 58.17%
3 Yr 1.7%* -14.8% 25.3% 77.42%
5 Yr 2.2%* -9.9% 60.8% 25.67%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 65.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -43.6% 71.3% 92.55%
2021 -3.0% -15.4% 9.4% 89.59%
2020 8.9% -10.4% 121.9% 1.81%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 8.5% 39.00%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% 0.0% 41.81%

NAV & Total Return History

MSAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSAAX Category Low Category High MSAAX % Rank
Net Assets 201 M 1.02 M 369 B 74.93%
Number of Holdings 113 1 10801 56.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 75.1 M 0 34.5 B 67.56%
Weighting of Top 10 33.45% 1.9% 101.9% 22.54%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSAAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.34% 0.00% 122.60% 24.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.52% 0.00% 1.87% 1.97%
Cash 		0.15% -65.15% 100.00% 82.23%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 42.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 5.36%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 15.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSAAX % Rank
Basic Materials 		20.87% 0.00% 23.86% 0.29%
Healthcare 		15.95% 0.00% 21.01% 8.92%
Technology 		14.30% 0.00% 36.32% 23.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.07% 0.00% 36.36% 13.53%
Communication Services 		9.07% 0.00% 21.69% 13.24%
Consumer Defense 		7.92% 0.00% 32.29% 76.26%
Industrials 		6.70% 5.17% 99.49% 96.83%
Energy 		6.04% 0.00% 16.89% 22.30%
Financial Services 		5.59% 0.00% 47.75% 96.55%
Real Estate 		0.46% 0.00% 14.59% 71.22%
Utilities 		0.02% 0.00% 13.68% 83.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSAAX % Rank
Non US 		90.33% 0.00% 125.24% 80.82%
US 		9.01% -7.78% 68.98% 6.35%

MSAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.36% 0.02% 26.51% 5.20%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.60% 43.02%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 83.44%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 1.00% 46.33%

Sales Fees

MSAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 13.33%

Trading Fees

MSAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 33.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 2.00% 247.00% 53.54%

MSAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSAAX Category Low Category High MSAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 54.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSAAX Category Low Category High MSAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.09% -0.93% 6.38% 97.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ben Rozin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Mr. Rozin has been associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management in an investment management capacity since January 2017. Prior to January 2017, Mr. Rozin was the co-lead portfolio manager at Manning & Napier and a senior investment strategist and international economist from March 2005 to December 2016. Mr. Madni has been associated with MSIM Company in an investment management capacity since 2005. Ms. Kandhari has been associated with the Adviser in an investment management capacity since 2006.

Jitania Kandhari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Ms. Kandhari has been associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. in an investment management capacity since 2006. Jitania is head of macroeconomic research on the Global Emerging Markets Equity team, focusing on global analytics, country and thematic research. Prior to joining the firm, Jitania was an emerging markets consultant at GMO. Previously, she was an associate vice president in private banking at ABN Amro, an associate vice president in securities broking and investment banking at Kotak Securities and a manager at First Global Securities. Jitania received a B.Com. in advanced financial and management accounting and an M.M.S in finance, both from the University of Bombay.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

