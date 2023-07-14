Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
$15.87
$201 M
0.00%
$0.00
1.76%
YTD Return
13.4%
1 yr return
16.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$201 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.5%
Expense Ratio 1.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
$15.87
$201 M
0.00%
$0.00
1.76%
|Period
|MSLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.4%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|45.06%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|60.00%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|76.45%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|22.47%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|35.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|92.26%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|89.15%
|2020
|9.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|1.66%
|2019
|4.9%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|36.92%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|30.49%
|Period
|MSLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.4%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|44.92%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|55.92%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|75.76%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|23.50%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|46.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|92.26%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|89.15%
|2020
|9.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|1.66%
|2019
|4.9%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|36.92%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|41.11%
|MSLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSLLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|201 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|75.49%
|Number of Holdings
|113
|1
|10801
|56.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|75.1 M
|0
|34.5 B
|68.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.45%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|23.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSLLX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.34%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|25.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|2.54%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|82.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|78.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|64.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|68.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSLLX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|20.87%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|0.86%
|Healthcare
|15.95%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|9.50%
|Technology
|14.30%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|23.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.07%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|14.10%
|Communication Services
|9.07%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|13.81%
|Consumer Defense
|7.92%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|76.83%
|Industrials
|6.70%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|97.41%
|Energy
|6.04%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|22.88%
|Financial Services
|5.59%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|97.12%
|Real Estate
|0.46%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|72.23%
|Utilities
|0.02%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|83.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSLLX % Rank
|Non US
|90.33%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|81.38%
|US
|9.01%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|6.91%
|MSLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.76%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|13.15%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|46.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.53%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|50.00%
|MSLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MSLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|66.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|56.43%
|MSLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSLLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|85.01%
|MSLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MSLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSLLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.02%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|96.54%
|MSLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Ms. Kandhari has been associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. in an investment management capacity since 2006. Jitania is head of macroeconomic research on the Global Emerging Markets Equity team, focusing on global analytics, country and thematic research. Prior to joining the firm, Jitania was an emerging markets consultant at GMO. Previously, she was an associate vice president in private banking at ABN Amro, an associate vice president in securities broking and investment banking at Kotak Securities and a manager at First Global Securities. Jitania received a B.Com. in advanced financial and management accounting and an M.M.S in finance, both from the University of Bombay.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Mr. Rozin has been associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management in an investment management capacity since January 2017. Prior to January 2017, Mr. Rozin was the co-lead portfolio manager at Manning & Napier and a senior investment strategist and international economist from March 2005 to December 2016. Mr. Madni has been associated with MSIM Company in an investment management capacity since 2005. Ms. Kandhari has been associated with the Adviser in an investment management capacity since 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
