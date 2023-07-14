The Adviser actively selects among developed and emerging countries applying its investment process to determine a country’s future economic growth and equity return potential. The Adviser utilizes a proprietary top-down framework to quantitatively and qualitatively rank countries relative to one another and relative to their own history. The Adviser’s approach combines a top-down country process with sector allocation and bottom-up stock selection. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States.

The Adviser analyzes the global economic environment and each country’s fundamentals and actively allocate the Fund’s assets among countries and sectors located throughout the world (the investment universe is developed markets, including the United States, and emerging markets, including frontier markets). Investment decisions may be implemented through sector, industry and stock-specific allocations within and across markets that best capture the top-down view. Country and sector weightings are based on relative economic, political and social fundamentals, stock valuations and investor sentiment and are a function of the Adviser’s

conviction levels, the size of the economy and liquidity. The investment process considers analysis of sustainability with respect to financial strength, environmental and social factors and governance (also referred to as ESG).

Investments are based on fundamental analysis in an effort to identify those equities that stand to benefit most from the Adviser’s current and prospective macro views and that are likely to experience attractive earnings growth prospects as a result of exposure and gearing to those top-down conditions. Investment decisions are implemented by equity positions in sectors, industries, customized baskets and/or individual stocks. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, depositary receipts, rights and warrants. The Adviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding when they determine that the position no longer satisfies their investment criteria.