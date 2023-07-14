Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.8%
1 yr return
16.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
Net Assets
$15.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.4%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
In conjunction with a team of investment research analysts, sector leaders select investments for the fund. MFS generally manages the fund to be sector neutral to the MSCI EAFE (Europe, Australasia, Far East) Index using MFS’ custom industry and sector categories to classify the fund and the MSCI EAFE (Europe, Australasia, Far East) Index’s holdings.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
|Period
|MRSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|66.38%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|61.55%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|35.77%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|17.01%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|14.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|61.75%
|2021
|5.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|11.73%
|2020
|3.9%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|28.81%
|2019
|5.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|7.06%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|56.97%
|Period
|MRSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|64.41%
|1 Yr
|16.3%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|57.61%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|34.85%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|12.33%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|13.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|61.89%
|2021
|5.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|11.73%
|2020
|3.9%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|28.81%
|2019
|5.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|7.06%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|23.34%
|MRSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.3 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|6.58%
|Number of Holdings
|121
|1
|10801
|54.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.7 B
|0
|34.5 B
|9.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.35%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|50.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRSRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.61%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|40.56%
|Cash
|1.39%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|53.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|16.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|45.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|8.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|18.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRSRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.05%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|44.60%
|Industrials
|15.41%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|35.11%
|Healthcare
|13.26%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|32.52%
|Consumer Defense
|9.91%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|43.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.82%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|63.45%
|Basic Materials
|9.68%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|18.42%
|Technology
|7.47%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|85.76%
|Communication Services
|6.48%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|41.73%
|Energy
|4.11%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|69.35%
|Utilities
|3.46%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|25.04%
|Real Estate
|2.35%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|40.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRSRX % Rank
|Non US
|93.78%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|63.47%
|US
|4.83%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|19.89%
|MRSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|30.35%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|41.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.56%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MRSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MRSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MRSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|22.67%
|MRSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.04%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|38.38%
|MRSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MRSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.70%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|84.58%
|MRSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2021
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.663
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2009
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2016
6.09
6.1%
Victoria Higley, ASIP, is an investment officer and institutional equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). In her role, she participates in the research process and strategy discussions, assesses portfolio risk, customizes portfolios to client objectives and guidelines and manages daily cash flows. She is also responsible for communicating investment policy, strategy and positioning. Victoria joined MFS in 2011 in her current role. Before that she spent three years at Fidelity International as a UK institutional client director and 14 years at UBS Asset Management as a UK institutional client director, pan‐European equity analyst and UK portfolio manager. She began her career in the financial services industry in 1994. Victoria holds a bachelor’s degree from Durham University. She is a regular member of the CFA Institute and an Associate of the CFA Society of the UK (ASIP).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Investment Officer *Institutional Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Institutional Portfolio Manager, participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Assesses portfolio risk, customizes portfolios to client objectives and guidelines, and manages daily cash flows. Communicates investment policy, strategy, and positioning. *Joined MFS in 2000. *Previous experience includes 3 years as Research Analyst at SG Cowen Securities Corporation; 8 years as Research Analyst and Associate Analyst at Alex Brown. *Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston. *University of Virginia, MBA *University of Virginia, BA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...