MFS Research International Fund

mutual fund
MRSKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.14 -0.07 -0.32%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MRSIX) Primary A (MRSAX) C (MRICX) B (MRIBX) Retirement (MRSRX) Retirement (MRSGX) Retirement (MRSJX) Retirement (MRSHX) Retirement (MRSKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Research International Fund

MRSKX | Fund

$22.14

$15.3 B

1.57%

$0.35

0.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

Net Assets

$15.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MRSKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Research International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Victoria Higley

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

In conjunction with a team of investment research analysts, sector leaders select investments for the fund. MFS generally manages the fund to be sector neutral to the MSCI EAFE (Europe, Australasia, Far East) Index using MFS’ custom industry and sector categories to classify the fund and the MSCI EAFE (Europe, Australasia, Far East) Index’s holdings.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

MRSKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% 2.1% 19.2% 61.86%
1 Yr 16.3% -20.6% 27.8% 61.27%
3 Yr 4.9%* -14.8% 25.3% 34.87%
5 Yr 3.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 16.37%
10 Yr 3.0%* -6.0% 9.9% 13.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -43.6% 71.3% 61.32%
2021 5.1% -15.4% 9.4% 10.85%
2020 3.9% -10.4% 121.9% 28.21%
2019 5.9% -0.5% 8.5% 6.26%
2018 -4.0% -13.0% 0.0% 57.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -16.4% 19.2% 60.45%
1 Yr 16.3% -27.2% 27.8% 57.18%
3 Yr 4.9%* -14.8% 25.3% 33.94%
5 Yr 4.1%* -9.9% 60.8% 10.67%
10 Yr 4.6%* -2.7% 10.2% 8.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -43.6% 71.3% 61.32%
2021 5.1% -15.4% 9.4% 10.85%
2020 3.9% -10.4% 121.9% 28.21%
2019 5.9% -0.5% 8.5% 6.26%
2018 -2.9% -13.0% 0.0% 16.55%

NAV & Total Return History

MRSKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MRSKX Category Low Category High MRSKX % Rank
Net Assets 15.3 B 1.02 M 369 B 7.14%
Number of Holdings 121 1 10801 55.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.7 B 0 34.5 B 9.73%
Weighting of Top 10 24.35% 1.9% 101.9% 50.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Roche Holding AG 3.61%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MRSKX % Rank
Stocks 		98.61% 0.00% 122.60% 41.27%
Cash 		1.39% -65.15% 100.00% 54.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 67.56%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 78.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 65.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 68.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRSKX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.05% 0.00% 47.75% 45.32%
Industrials 		15.41% 5.17% 99.49% 36.40%
Healthcare 		13.26% 0.00% 21.01% 33.09%
Consumer Defense 		9.91% 0.00% 32.29% 43.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.82% 0.00% 36.36% 64.03%
Basic Materials 		9.68% 0.00% 23.86% 18.99%
Technology 		7.47% 0.00% 36.32% 86.33%
Communication Services 		6.48% 0.00% 21.69% 42.30%
Energy 		4.11% 0.00% 16.89% 70.65%
Utilities 		3.46% 0.00% 13.68% 25.61%
Real Estate 		2.35% 0.00% 14.59% 41.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRSKX % Rank
Non US 		93.78% 0.00% 125.24% 64.03%
US 		4.83% -7.78% 68.98% 20.45%

MRSKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MRSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.02% 26.51% 74.86%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.60% 42.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

MRSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MRSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MRSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 2.00% 247.00% 23.47%

MRSKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MRSKX Category Low Category High MRSKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.57% 0.00% 13.15% 27.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MRSKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MRSKX Category Low Category High MRSKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.30% -0.93% 6.38% 59.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MRSKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MRSKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Victoria Higley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Victoria Higley, ASIP, is an investment officer and institutional equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). In her role, she participates in the research process and strategy discussions, assesses portfolio risk, customizes portfolios to client objectives and guidelines and manages daily cash flows. She is also responsible for communicating investment policy, strategy and positioning. Victoria joined MFS in 2011 in her current role. Before that she spent three years at Fidelity International as a UK institutional client director and 14 years at UBS Asset Management as a UK institutional client director, pan‐European equity analyst and UK portfolio manager. She began her career in the financial services industry in 1994. Victoria holds a bachelor’s degree from Durham University. She is a regular member of the CFA Institute and an Associate of the CFA Society of the UK (ASIP).

Camille Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Investment Officer *Institutional Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Institutional Portfolio Manager, participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Assesses portfolio risk, customizes portfolios to client objectives and guidelines, and manages daily cash flows. Communicates investment policy, strategy, and positioning. *Joined MFS in 2000. *Previous experience includes 3 years as Research Analyst at SG Cowen Securities Corporation; 8 years as Research Analyst and Associate Analyst at Alex Brown. *Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston. *University of Virginia, MBA *University of Virginia, BA

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

