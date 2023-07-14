Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$42.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 232.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MRJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|12.23%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|7.08%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|12.25%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MRJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|40.58%
|2021
|2.6%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|79.27%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|12.85%
|2019
|3.8%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|Period
|MRJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|12.23%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|6.36%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|10.48%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MRJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|40.58%
|2021
|2.6%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|79.27%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|12.85%
|2019
|3.8%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|MRJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRJIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.3 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|90.06%
|Number of Holdings
|226
|2
|10961
|50.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.8 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|79.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|10.8%
|100.0%
|15.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRJIX % Rank
|Cash
|51.96%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|0.84%
|Bonds
|41.01%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|57.62%
|Other
|7.76%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|18.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|76.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|82.25%
|Stocks
|-0.74%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|94.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRJIX % Rank
|Government
|76.84%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|13.99%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.16%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|20.25%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|62.21%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|80.17%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|95.82%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|51.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRJIX % Rank
|US
|41.01%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|26.51%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|89.14%
|MRJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.76%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|79.54%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|40.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|37.37%
|MRJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|MRJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MRJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|232.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|95.93%
|MRJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRJIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.95%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|48.02%
|MRJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MRJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRJIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.80%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|39.00%
|MRJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.150
|ExtraDividend
|Oct 02, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 18, 2018
3.95
4.0%
Mark Bavoso is a senior portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Asset team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1986 and has been with financial industry since 1983. Previously, he was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Dean Witter InterCapital and a vice president in the equity marketing and research departments of Dean Witter Reynolds. Prior to joining the firm, he was a vice president and equity research analyst at Sutro & Co. Mark received a BA in both history and political science from the University of California, Davis. Mark is also a member of the Economic Club of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Cyril Moullé-Berteaux, Managing Director. Cyril Moullé-Berteaux is head of the GMA team at MSIM. He re-joined the firm in 2011 and has been with financial industry since 1991. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Cyril was a founding partner and portfolio manager at Traxis Partners, a macro hedge fund firm. At Traxis Partners, Cyril managed absolute-return portfolios and was responsible for running the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research effort. Prior to co-founding Traxis Partners, in 2003, he was a managing director at MSIM, running Asset Allocation Research and heading the Global Asset Allocation team. Previously, from 1991 to 1995, Cyril worked at Bankers Trust as a corporate finance analyst and as a derivatives trader in the emerging markets group. He received a BA in economics from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Sergei Parmenov, Managing Director. Sergei Parmenov rejoined MSIM in 2011 in the Global Multi-Asset team and has been with financial industry since1996. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Sergei was a founder and manager of Lyncean Capital Management. Between 2003 and 2008, Sergei was an analyst and a portfolio manager at Traxis Partners. From 2002 to 2003, Sergei was an analyst at J. Rothschild Capital Management in London. Prior to this, he was a Vice President in the private equity department of Deutsche Bank and from 1999 to 2001, Sergei was an Associate and subsequently Vice President at Whitney & Co, focusing on European private equity investments. Sergei started his career in MSIM in 1996. He received a BA in economics from Columbia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...