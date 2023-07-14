The Fund’s Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in inflation-sensitive securities, such as inflation- sensitive global equities (such as energy and materials), commodities (such as gold and other precious metals and industrial metals) and inflation-linked bonds (collectively, “Core Real Assets”). The Adviser will also opportunistically allocate assets to infrastructure, real estate, and other real asset equities with inflation-hedging characteristics. The Fund’s investment allocation to Core Real Assets may vary significantly and is not subject to a minimum threshold. The Fund will opportunistically take directional and non- directional (or hedged) positions across multiple asset classes globally with attractive real return potential. To implement this approach, the Adviser will take long and short positions in a range of securities, other instruments and asset classes. The Adviser may implement these positions either directly by purchasing securities or in the case of short positions, through the use of derivatives.

The Adviser will actively manage the Fund by: (1) periodically adjusting allocations to Core Real Assets; (2) varying weights of sub- categories within Core Real Assets and (3) opportunistically adding directional and non-directional positions with inflation-hedging and/or real return characteristics.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses a top-down macro-driven discretionary fundamental approach. Investment decisions will be based on an assessment of factors including macroeconomic and structural trends (e.g. economic growth, interest rates, political cycles and inflation), with a particular focus on inflation, asset valuations and investor sentiment/positioning.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically expects to invest between 50-100% of its total assets in Core Real Assets. However, at the Adviser’s discretion based on market and other conditions, the Fund may at times have less or no exposure to Core Real Assets.

The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts and similar entities established outside the United States. In addition, the Fund may invest in fixed-income securities issued or guaranteed by foreign governments or supranational organizations or any of their instrumentalities, including debt obligations of governmental issuers located in emerging markets or developing countries and

sovereign debt, as well as fixed-income securities that are rated below “investment grade” or are not rated (commonly referred to as “junk bonds” or “high yield/high risk securities”) but are determined by the Adviser to be of equivalent quality. The Fund may invest in asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities. The mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include mortgage pass-through securities which represent a participation interest in a pool of mortgage loans originated by U.S. governmental or private lenders, such as banks. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Fund will use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or income earning purposes. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve engaging in futures, options, swaps, structured investments (including commodity-linked notes) and other related derivative instruments and techniques. The Fund may also invest in currency derivatives, including, but not limited to, foreign currency forward exchange contracts, and currency and currency index futures and options contracts for hedging and non-hedging purposes. The use of these currency derivatives may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected currencies. At times, the Fund may enter into “cross-currency” transactions involving currencies other than those in which securities held or proposed to be purchased are denominated. Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s exposure in the types of securities listed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to such securities.