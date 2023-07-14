Home
Hardman Johnston International Growth Fund

mutual fund
MRIDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$12.01 -0.09 -0.74%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (HJIGX) Primary Inst (MRILX) Adv (HJIRX) Adv (MRIDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hardman Johnston International Growth Fund

MRIDX | Fund

$12.01

$45.2 M

0.00%

2.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

14.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$45.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$3,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MRIDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hardman Johnston International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Marmont Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 17, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    52879
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Cassandra Hardman

Fund Description

MRIDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -15.6% 24.4% 91.28%
1 Yr 14.2% -15.2% 26.9% 72.71%
3 Yr 3.2%* -27.5% 9.4% 25.43%
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -49.5% -11.5% 27.15%
2021 0.4% -11.8% 9.8% 54.46%
2020 9.8% -1.7% 22.8% 12.98%
2019 5.7% -1.0% 9.7% 62.01%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -35.3% 24.4% 89.68%
1 Yr 14.2% -46.8% 26.9% 70.41%
3 Yr 3.2%* -27.5% 13.1% 26.73%
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -49.5% -11.5% 27.15%
2021 0.4% -11.8% 9.8% 54.46%
2020 9.8% -1.7% 22.8% 12.98%
2019 5.7% -1.0% 9.7% 62.01%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MRIDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MRIDX Category Low Category High MRIDX % Rank
Net Assets 45.2 M 167 K 150 B 89.45%
Number of Holdings 26 5 516 98.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.5 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 86.87%
Weighting of Top 10 55.38% 10.3% 99.1% 3.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AstraZeneca PLC 6.85%
  2. AstraZeneca PLC 6.85%
  3. AstraZeneca PLC 6.85%
  4. AstraZeneca PLC 6.85%
  5. AstraZeneca PLC 6.85%
  6. AstraZeneca PLC 6.85%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 6.85%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 6.85%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC 6.85%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 6.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MRIDX % Rank
Stocks 		93.57% 88.72% 101.51% 83.87%
Cash 		6.43% -1.51% 11.28% 15.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 82.72%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 84.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 80.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 80.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRIDX % Rank
Technology 		27.58% 1.51% 38.21% 4.84%
Industrials 		24.72% 0.68% 31.28% 7.14%
Healthcare 		18.72% 1.36% 29.58% 15.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.88% 0.00% 46.28% 23.04%
Financial Services 		9.38% 0.00% 38.62% 80.88%
Communication Services 		3.73% 0.00% 41.13% 58.53%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 88.94%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 88.48%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 95.39%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 28.66% 99.54%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 98.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRIDX % Rank
Non US 		84.12% 70.50% 101.51% 86.41%
US 		9.45% 0.00% 25.68% 23.27%

MRIDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.18% 0.01% 37.19% 7.94%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 95.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

MRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 7.00% 330.00% 73.18%

MRIDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MRIDX Category Low Category High MRIDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 85.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MRIDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MRIDX Category Low Category High MRIDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.75% -1.69% 3.16% 94.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MRIDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MRIDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Cassandra Hardman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Cassandra joined Johnston Asset Management in 1997. Prior to joining the firm, she was a Managing Director and Principal at PCM International, Inc., an affiliate of Prudential Insurance Company of America. Cassandra has spent her entire career focused on the international equity markets, and managed separate and commingled pension accounts totaling almost $1 billion. Cassandra has a BA in Economics and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute, the International Analysts Society and the New York Society of Security Analysts. Cassandra has been in the investment management business for more than 25 years. Cassandras volunteer experience includes serving as Treasurer of the foundation supporting her local hospital, and as Chair of the Endowment and Finance Committees for her church.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

