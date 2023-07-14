Cassandra joined Johnston Asset Management in 1997. Prior to joining the firm, she was a Managing Director and Principal at PCM International, Inc., an affiliate of Prudential Insurance Company of America. Cassandra has spent her entire career focused on the international equity markets, and managed separate and commingled pension accounts totaling almost $1 billion. Cassandra has a BA in Economics and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute, the International Analysts Society and the New York Society of Security Analysts. Cassandra has been in the investment management business for more than 25 years. Cassandras volunteer experience includes serving as Treasurer of the foundation supporting her local hospital, and as Chair of the Endowment and Finance Committees for her church.