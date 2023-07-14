Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.7%
1 yr return
14.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
Net Assets
$45.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.4%
Expense Ratio 1.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HJIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|90.60%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|68.35%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|19.75%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|28.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HJIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.6%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|26.45%
|2021
|0.5%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|53.25%
|2020
|9.9%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|11.20%
|2019
|4.0%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|94.97%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|Period
|HJIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|88.99%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|66.06%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|20.79%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|23.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HJIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.6%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|26.45%
|2021
|0.5%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|53.25%
|2020
|9.9%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|11.20%
|2019
|5.5%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|70.11%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|HJIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HJIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|45.2 M
|167 K
|150 B
|88.76%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|5
|516
|97.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.5 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|86.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.38%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|3.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HJIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.57%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|83.18%
|Cash
|6.43%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|14.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|14.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|28.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|3.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|5.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HJIGX % Rank
|Technology
|27.58%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|4.15%
|Industrials
|24.72%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|6.45%
|Healthcare
|18.72%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|14.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.88%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|22.35%
|Financial Services
|9.38%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|80.18%
|Communication Services
|3.73%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|57.83%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|47.24%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|49.77%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|64.75%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|95.39%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|91.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HJIGX % Rank
|Non US
|84.12%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|85.71%
|US
|9.45%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|22.58%
|HJIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.88%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|15.65%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|93.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|HJIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HJIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HJIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|72.40%
|HJIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HJIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|32.64%
|HJIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HJIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HJIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.48%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|85.15%
|HJIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.552
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Cassandra joined Johnston Asset Management in 1997. Prior to joining the firm, she was a Managing Director and Principal at PCM International, Inc., an affiliate of Prudential Insurance Company of America. Cassandra has spent her entire career focused on the international equity markets, and managed separate and commingled pension accounts totaling almost $1 billion. Cassandra has a BA in Economics and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute, the International Analysts Society and the New York Society of Security Analysts. Cassandra has been in the investment management business for more than 25 years. Cassandras volunteer experience includes serving as Treasurer of the foundation supporting her local hospital, and as Chair of the Endowment and Finance Committees for her church.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...