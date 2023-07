The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of publicly traded common stocks of U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund emphasizes small- and mid-capitalization growth companies that the Investment Adviser believes may have prospects for above-average growth in revenues and earnings because of many factors, including high sales growth, high unit growth, industry growth, high or improving returns on assets and equity and a strong balance sheet. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any capitalization across a broad range of industries, though it typically emphasizes small- and mid-capitalization companies. These may include companies that are relatively small in terms of total assets, revenues and earnings. The mix of the Fund’s investments at any time will depend on the industries and types of securities the Investment Adviser believes hold the most potential for achieving the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets, calculated at the time of purchase, in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies. The Fund generally sells investments when the Investment Adviser concludes that better investment opportunities exist in other securities, the security is fully valued, or the issuer’s circumstances or the political or economic outlook have changed.