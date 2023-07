Mr. Schaub, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners, He has worked in investment management since 2000, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, has been with ArrowMark Partners since 2013, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since 2016. Brian graduated cum laude from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and won the Arthur B. Graves, Class of 1858, Essay Prize in Economics for his work on Dell Computer. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.