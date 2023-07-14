Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.4%
1 yr return
1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.7%
Net Assets
$2.07 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.9%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 80.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MRBVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|11.58%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|66.86%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|94.09%
|5 Yr
|-8.7%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|97.57%
|10 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|99.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRBVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|76.01%
|2021
|0.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|92.75%
|2020
|-3.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|95.04%
|2019
|2.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|93.99%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|97.39%
|MRBVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRBVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.07 B
|1 M
|151 B
|32.62%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|2
|1727
|72.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|609 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|33.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.90%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|41.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRBVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.68%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|19.62%
|Cash
|0.32%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|78.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|83.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|82.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|82.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|83.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRBVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.66%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|45.21%
|Healthcare
|19.18%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|28.55%
|Technology
|17.53%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|11.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.42%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|14.03%
|Energy
|7.87%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|47.19%
|Communication Services
|7.86%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|19.06%
|Consumer Defense
|6.97%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|71.12%
|Industrials
|6.65%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|89.77%
|Utilities
|1.97%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|81.27%
|Real Estate
|1.44%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|70.05%
|Basic Materials
|1.44%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|85.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRBVX % Rank
|US
|77.53%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|94.25%
|Non US
|22.15%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|1.40%
|MRBVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|32.75%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|21.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|73.39%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|85.60%
|MRBVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MRBVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MRBVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|80.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|83.35%
|MRBVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRBVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.60%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|94.19%
|MRBVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MRBVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRBVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.12%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|63.39%
|MRBVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$2.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.416
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2018
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2017
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2010
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2009
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2008
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2008
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2007
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2007
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2006
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2017
5.18
5.2%
Joseph Wolfe, CFA, CQF, FRM, has been a Director at BlackRock within the Fundamental Active Equity Portfolio Management Group since 2012. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2012, Mr. Wolfe was the head of Quantitative Active Research at Northern Trust in Chicago where he directed quantitative research across the active equity teams, developed ETF strategies for FlexShares and co-managed several active mutual funds. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2005, Joseph was a senior quantitative analyst with the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio. Joseph received a B.S. degree from Slippery Rock University and holds advanced degrees in economics from Ohio State University and Kent State University. He is a CFA charterholder and a Certified Financial Risk Manager. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, Chicago Quantitative Alliance and Global Association of Risk Professionals. He holds a Series 3 license.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Mr. DeSpirito has been a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014. Prior to joining BlackRock in August 2014, for the last 18 years Tony had been with Pzena Investment Management where he was Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management in 1996, Mr. DeSpirito was an Associate in the Corporate Department at the Boston based law firm of Ropes & Gray LLP. At Ropes & Gray, he advised clients in the direct television, financial services, fitness, packaging films, retail, software, and wire and cable industries. Mr. DeSpirito earned a B.S. summa cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1990 and a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1993. "
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
