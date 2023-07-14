Home
Trending ETFs

MDBAX (Mutual Fund)

MDBAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

Net Assets

$2.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 80.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MDBAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Large Cap Focus Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 21, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Wolfe

Fund Description

MDBAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -13.6% 215.2% 11.08%
1 Yr 3.1% -58.6% 197.5% 59.27%
3 Yr 0.3%* -23.3% 64.1% 91.49%
5 Yr -7.4%* -15.4% 29.3% 96.30%
10 Yr -5.4%* -17.0% 13.3% 98.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -65.1% 22.3% 70.55%
2021 1.1% -25.3% 25.5% 91.37%
2020 -3.4% -8.4% 56.7% 93.54%
2019 2.3% -9.2% 10.4% 92.62%
2018 -6.2% -9.4% 3.1% 96.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -13.6% 215.2% 10.26%
1 Yr 3.1% -58.6% 197.5% 57.92%
3 Yr 0.3%* -23.3% 64.1% 91.80%
5 Yr -2.9%* -15.2% 31.9% 86.46%
10 Yr 1.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 87.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -65.1% 22.3% 70.55%
2021 1.1% -25.3% 25.5% 91.37%
2020 -3.4% -8.4% 56.7% 93.54%
2019 2.3% -9.2% 10.4% 92.62%
2018 -1.6% -8.9% 3.3% 24.86%

NAV & Total Return History

MDBAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MDBAX Category Low Category High MDBAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.07 B 1 M 151 B 32.54%
Number of Holdings 58 2 1727 72.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 609 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 33.25%
Weighting of Top 10 28.90% 5.0% 99.2% 40.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wells Fargo & Co 3.87%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MDBAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.68% 28.02% 125.26% 19.54%
Cash 		0.32% -88.20% 71.98% 78.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 83.83%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 82.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 82.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 83.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDBAX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.66% 0.00% 58.05% 45.13%
Healthcare 		19.18% 0.00% 30.08% 28.47%
Technology 		17.53% 0.00% 54.02% 11.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.42% 0.00% 22.74% 13.94%
Energy 		7.87% 0.00% 54.00% 47.11%
Communication Services 		7.86% 0.00% 26.58% 18.98%
Consumer Defense 		6.97% 0.00% 34.10% 71.04%
Industrials 		6.65% 0.00% 42.76% 89.69%
Utilities 		1.97% 0.00% 27.04% 81.19%
Real Estate 		1.44% 0.00% 90.54% 69.97%
Basic Materials 		1.44% 0.00% 21.69% 85.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDBAX % Rank
US 		77.53% 24.51% 121.23% 94.17%
Non US 		22.15% 0.00% 41.42% 1.31%

MDBAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MDBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.04% 45.41% 58.19%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.50% 21.88%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 55.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 86.58%

Sales Fees

MDBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 73.86%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MDBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MDBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 80.00% 0.00% 488.00% 83.25%

MDBAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MDBAX Category Low Category High MDBAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.66% 0.00% 41.90% 94.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MDBAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MDBAX Category Low Category High MDBAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.42% -1.51% 4.28% 45.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MDBAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MDBAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Wolfe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2017

5.18

5.2%

Joseph Wolfe, CFA, CQF, FRM, has been a Director at BlackRock within the Fundamental Active Equity Portfolio Management Group since 2012. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2012, Mr. Wolfe was the head of Quantitative Active Research at Northern Trust in Chicago where he directed quantitative research across the active equity teams, developed ETF strategies for FlexShares and co-managed several active mutual funds. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2005, Joseph was a senior quantitative analyst with the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio. Joseph received a B.S. degree from Slippery Rock University and holds advanced degrees in economics from Ohio State University and Kent State University. He is a CFA charterholder and a Certified Financial Risk Manager. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, Chicago Quantitative Alliance and Global Association of Risk Professionals. He holds a Series 3 license.

David Zhao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2019

2.54

2.5%

Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund

Tony DeSpirito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2019

2.54

2.5%

Mr. DeSpirito has been a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014. Prior to joining BlackRock in August 2014, for the last 18 years Tony had been with Pzena Investment Management where he was Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management in 1996, Mr. DeSpirito was an Associate in the Corporate Department at the Boston based law firm of Ropes & Gray LLP. At Ropes & Gray, he advised clients in the direct television, financial services, fitness, packaging films, retail, software, and wire and cable industries. Mr. DeSpirito earned a B.S. summa cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1990 and a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1993. "

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

